Prudential PLC Boosts Stake in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST)

Prudential PLC increased its stake in shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST – Get Rating) by 57.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 30,687 shares of the retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,164 shares during the period. Prudential PLC’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $17,671,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Kings Point Capital Management boosted its position in Costco Wholesale by 9.0% in the 1st quarter. Kings Point Capital Management now owns 1,410 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $812,000 after buying an additional 116 shares during the period. RMR Wealth Builders boosted its position in Costco Wholesale by 135.7% in the 1st quarter. RMR Wealth Builders now owns 2,876 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,656,000 after buying an additional 1,656 shares during the period. Barings LLC boosted its position in Costco Wholesale by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. Barings LLC now owns 2,731 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,572,000 after buying an additional 82 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. boosted its position in Costco Wholesale by 39.3% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 209,248 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $120,528,000 after buying an additional 59,042 shares during the period. Finally, Kempen Capital Management N.V. purchased a new position in Costco Wholesale in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $2,595,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.83% of the company’s stock.

Get Costco Wholesale alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Costco Wholesale news, VP James P. Murphy sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $525.20, for a total transaction of $787,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 36,230 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,027,996. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Costco Wholesale news, VP James P. Murphy sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $525.20, for a total transaction of $787,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 36,230 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,027,996. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Richard A. Galanti sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $505.60, for a total value of $505,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 25,750 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,019,200. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 5,300 shares of company stock valued at $2,609,904. Corporate insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Costco Wholesale Price Performance

Costco Wholesale Cuts Dividend

NASDAQ COST traded up $0.12 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $519.23. The stock had a trading volume of 66,970 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,839,287. Costco Wholesale Co. has a 52-week low of $406.51 and a 52-week high of $612.27. The company has a market cap of $230.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.87, a P/E/G ratio of 3.91 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $521.09 and a 200 day simple moving average of $519.97. The company has a quick ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 12th. Investors of record on Friday, July 29th were paid a $0.09 dividend. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.07%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 28th. Costco Wholesale’s payout ratio is currently 28.35%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

COST has been the subject of several recent research reports. Oppenheimer raised their price target on shares of Costco Wholesale from $535.00 to $600.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $580.00 price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale in a report on Friday, July 29th. Robert W. Baird restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $575.00 price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale in a report on Friday. Loop Capital reduced their price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale from $610.00 to $585.00 in a report on Thursday, September 1st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Costco Wholesale from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $525.00 to $579.00 in a report on Thursday, July 14th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Costco Wholesale presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $576.28.

Costco Wholesale Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of membership warehouses in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, the United Kingdom, Mexico, Japan, Korea, Australia, Spain, France, Iceland, China, and Taiwan. It offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding COST? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Costco Wholesale Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Costco Wholesale and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.