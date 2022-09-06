Prudential PLC Acquires 56,678 Shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT)

Prudential PLC boosted its position in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Get Rating) by 72.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 134,830 shares of the retailer’s stock after buying an additional 56,678 shares during the period. Prudential PLC’s holdings in Walmart were worth $20,079,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Walmart by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 24,239,022 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $3,496,676,000 after purchasing an additional 201,552 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Walmart during the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,925,852,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Walmart by 8.0% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 10,881,290 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,574,414,000 after purchasing an additional 801,954 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in Walmart by 5.8% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 10,601,132 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,533,877,000 after purchasing an additional 584,227 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GQG Partners LLC bought a new stake in Walmart during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,507,971,000. 31.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Walmart alerts:

Walmart Price Performance

WMT traded down $0.92 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $132.08. The stock had a trading volume of 203,674 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,347,640. The stock has a market cap of $362.05 billion, a PE ratio of 26.47, a PEG ratio of 4.14 and a beta of 0.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.24 and a current ratio of 0.84. Walmart Inc. has a one year low of $117.27 and a one year high of $160.77. The business has a 50-day moving average of $129.27 and a 200-day moving average of $136.39.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Walmart ( NYSE:WMT Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 16th. The retailer reported $1.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.60 by $0.17. Walmart had a net margin of 2.36% and a return on equity of 18.95%. The business had revenue of $152.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $149.96 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.78 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Walmart Inc. will post 5.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have commented on WMT. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Walmart from $135.00 to $151.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 17th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Walmart from $130.00 to $155.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 16th. Cowen cut their target price on Walmart from $180.00 to $150.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 26th. Truist Financial boosted their target price on Walmart from $117.00 to $134.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 17th. Finally, MKM Partners upped their price objective on Walmart from $152.00 to $158.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $151.29.

Insider Buying and Selling at Walmart

In other Walmart news, Director S Robson Walton sold 271,043 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.18, for a total transaction of $37,723,764.74. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 285,336,824 shares in the company, valued at $39,713,179,164.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, Director S Robson Walton sold 271,043 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.18, for a total transaction of $37,723,764.74. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 285,336,824 shares in the company, valued at $39,713,179,164.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO C Douglas Mcmillon sold 9,708 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.13, for a total transaction of $1,185,638.04. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,517,160 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $185,290,750.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 2,152,124 shares of company stock worth $297,159,579 over the last three months. Company insiders own 47.06% of the company’s stock.

Walmart Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, and other units worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com, walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WMT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Walmart Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Walmart and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.