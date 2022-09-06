Prudential PLC Acquires 12,000 Shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY)

Prudential PLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY – Get Rating) by 10.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 129,224 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,000 shares during the quarter. Prudential PLC owned about 0.07% of iShares Select Dividend ETF worth $16,557,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Tyler Stone Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Rice Partnership LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Herold Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Addison Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF by 161.6% in the first quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 293 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 181 shares during the period. Finally, Aspire Wealth Management Corp bought a new position in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $42,000.

iShares Select Dividend ETF Price Performance

Shares of DVY stock traded down $0.79 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $118.90. The stock had a trading volume of 28,456 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,160,154. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $120.80 and its 200 day simple moving average is $123.90. iShares Select Dividend ETF has a 12 month low of $112.29 and a 12 month high of $133.33.

iShares Select Dividend ETF Cuts Dividend

About iShares Select Dividend ETF

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 10th were given a $0.867 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 9th. This represents a $3.47 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.92%.

iShares Select Dividend ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones Select Dividend Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Dividend Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of a selected group of equity securities issued by companies that have provided relatively high dividend yields on a consistent basis over time.

