ProximaX (XPX) Price Hits $0.0010

ProximaX (XPX) traded down 6.2% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on September 6th. One ProximaX coin can now be purchased for $0.0010 or 0.00000005 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. ProximaX has a market cap of $6.01 million and approximately $77,248.00 worth of ProximaX was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, ProximaX has traded 5.6% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tarality (TARAL) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005260 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 49.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $157.77 or 0.00798951 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00001709 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00002481 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $165.39 or 0.00869906 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.13 or 0.00016443 BTC.

ProximaX’s total supply is 9,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 6,097,456,550 coins. ProximaX’s official Twitter account is @ProximaXio and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for ProximaX is https://reddit.com/r/ProximaXOfficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for ProximaX is proximax.io.

According to CryptoCompare, “ProximaX is a cryptocurrency payment platform. It was developed as an extension of the Blockchain and Distributed Ledger Technology (DLT) with utility services and protocols. ProximaX provides the users with crypto storage features as well as a P2P (Peer to Peer) multimedia streaming and messaging service. The ProximaX token (XPX) is a Nem-based algorithm cryptocurrency. It will be the currency used to access the platform available goods and services. “

