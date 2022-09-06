PROS (NYSE:PRO) Hits New 52-Week Low at $18.13

Shares of PROS Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:PRO – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $18.13 and last traded at $18.49, with a volume of 1615 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $18.52.

PRO has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on PROS from $40.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Needham & Company LLC cut their target price on PROS from $51.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Finally, Craig Hallum cut their target price on PROS from $35.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $35.00.

The company has a market capitalization of $841.86 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.07 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 80.44, a current ratio of 1.70 and a quick ratio of 1.70. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $25.36 and a 200 day moving average price of $27.98.

PROS ( NYSE:PRO Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The software maker reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $68.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $66.86 million. PROS had a negative return on equity of 781.16% and a negative net margin of 35.12%. PROS’s revenue was up 9.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.34) earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that PROS Holdings, Inc. will post -1.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in PROS by 38.5% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 108,535 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $3,615,000 after acquiring an additional 30,164 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its stake in PROS by 20.1% in the 4th quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 8,111 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $280,000 after purchasing an additional 1,357 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank increased its stake in PROS by 7.7% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 99,700 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $3,321,000 after purchasing an additional 7,100 shares in the last quarter. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC increased its stake in PROS by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC now owns 1,174,035 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $39,107,000 after purchasing an additional 15,312 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hardy Reed LLC purchased a new position in PROS in the 4th quarter worth about $205,000. 96.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PROS Holdings, Inc provides solutions that optimize the processes of selling and shopping in the digital economy worldwide. The company offers PROS Smart Configure Price Quote that improves sales productivity and accelerate deal velocity by automating common sales tasks; and PROS Smart Price Optimization and Management that enables businesses to optimize, personalize and harmonize pricing across the complexity of their go-to-market channels in the context of dynamic market and competitive conditions.

