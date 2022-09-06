Premier (NASDAQ:PINC) Updates FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

Premier (NASDAQ:PINC – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $2.63-$2.75 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $2.67. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.38 billion-$1.45 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.42 billion.

Premier Price Performance

NASDAQ PINC traded up $0.04 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $35.27. 766,516 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 539,657. The company has a market capitalization of $4.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 0.34. Premier has a 12-month low of $34.28 and a 12-month high of $42.15. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $37.22 and a 200-day simple moving average of $36.66. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09.

Get Premier alerts:

Premier (NASDAQ:PINC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 16th. The company reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.01. Premier had a return on equity of 11.98% and a net margin of 18.55%. The business had revenue of $340.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $332.88 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.55 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 29.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Premier will post 2.35 EPS for the current year.

Premier Increases Dividend

Analyst Ratings Changes

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 1st will be given a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 31st. This is a positive change from Premier’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.38%. Premier’s dividend payout ratio is 38.89%.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on PINC shares. Benchmark increased their price objective on Premier from $44.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 24th. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price target on Premier from $44.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, August 17th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of Premier from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an underperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 17th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Premier from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, August 18th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group upped their target price on Premier from $44.00 to $46.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $42.83.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in shares of Premier by 48.5% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,362 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 445 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its holdings in shares of Premier by 17.7% during the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 154,642 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,518,000 after purchasing an additional 23,299 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. bought a new position in shares of Premier during the 2nd quarter worth about $271,000. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main acquired a new stake in shares of Premier during the 2nd quarter valued at about $78,000. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its position in shares of Premier by 11.3% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 280,910 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,023,000 after acquiring an additional 28,584 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.18% of the company’s stock.

About Premier

(Get Rating)

Premier, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a healthcare improvement company in the United States. It operates in two segments, Supply Chain Services and Performance Services. The Supply Chain Services segment offers its members with an access to a range of products and services, including medical and surgical products, pharmaceuticals, laboratory supplies, capital equipment, information technology, facilities and construction, and food and nutritional products, as well as purchased services, such as clinical engineering and workforce solutions.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Premier Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Premier and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.