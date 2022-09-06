POINT Biopharma Global (NASDAQ:PNT) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at Jonestrading

Jonestrading began coverage on shares of POINT Biopharma Global (NASDAQ:PNT – Get Rating) in a report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating on the stock.

A number of other research firms have also commented on PNT. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of POINT Biopharma Global from $17.00 to $14.00 and set a “na” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 13th. Guggenheim initiated coverage on shares of POINT Biopharma Global in a research report on Tuesday, August 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $20.00 target price for the company. William Blair initiated coverage on shares of POINT Biopharma Global in a research report on Wednesday, July 6th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of POINT Biopharma Global from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $7.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, POINT Biopharma Global presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $27.50.

POINT Biopharma Global stock traded down $2.93 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $7.31. The stock had a trading volume of 96,246 shares, compared to its average volume of 558,737. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $8.17 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $7.60. POINT Biopharma Global has a twelve month low of $4.25 and a twelve month high of $11.72. The firm has a market cap of $658.85 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.14 and a beta of -0.20.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of POINT Biopharma Global by 124.4% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,200,215 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,506,000 after purchasing an additional 1,774,040 shares in the last quarter. Suvretta Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in POINT Biopharma Global by 12.8% in the 1st quarter. Suvretta Capital Management LLC now owns 3,014,408 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,025,000 after acquiring an additional 341,545 shares during the period. Fairmount Funds Management LLC raised its holdings in POINT Biopharma Global by 52.2% in the 1st quarter. Fairmount Funds Management LLC now owns 2,312,523 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,431,000 after acquiring an additional 793,141 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its holdings in POINT Biopharma Global by 721.6% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,217,796 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,103,000 after acquiring an additional 1,947,859 shares during the period. Finally, Great Point Partners LLC raised its holdings in POINT Biopharma Global by 981.3% in the 1st quarter. Great Point Partners LLC now owns 2,060,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,418,000 after acquiring an additional 1,869,480 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 53.83% of the company’s stock.

POINT Biopharma Global Inc, a radiopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of radioligands that fight cancer. Its lead product candidates include PNT2002, a prostate-specific membrane antigen (PSMA) targeted radioligand that is in Phase III trial for the treatment of metastatic castration-resistant prostate cancer; and PNT2003, a somatostatin-targeted radioligand, which is in Phase III trial for the treatment of neuroendocrine tumors.

