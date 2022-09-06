POINT Biopharma Global (NASDAQ:PNT) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at Jonestrading

Jonestrading began coverage on shares of POINT Biopharma Global (NASDAQ:PNT – Get Rating) in a report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating on the stock.
A number of other research firms have also commented on PNT. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of POINT Biopharma Global from $17.00 to $14.00 and set a “na” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 13th. Guggenheim initiated coverage on shares of POINT Biopharma Global in a research report on Tuesday, August 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $20.00 target price for the company. William Blair initiated coverage on shares of POINT Biopharma Global in a research report on Wednesday, July 6th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of POINT Biopharma Global from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $7.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, POINT Biopharma Global presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $27.50.
POINT Biopharma Global stock traded down $2.93 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $7.31. The stock had a trading volume of 96,246 shares, compared to its average volume of 558,737. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $8.17 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $7.60. POINT Biopharma Global has a twelve month low of $4.25 and a twelve month high of $11.72. The firm has a market cap of $658.85 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.14 and a beta of -0.20.
POINT Biopharma Global Inc, a radiopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of radioligands that fight cancer. Its lead product candidates include PNT2002, a prostate-specific membrane antigen (PSMA) targeted radioligand that is in Phase III trial for the treatment of metastatic castration-resistant prostate cancer; and PNT2003, a somatostatin-targeted radioligand, which is in Phase III trial for the treatment of neuroendocrine tumors.
