Platinum Investment Management Ltd. Trims Stock Position in Zai Lab Limited (NASDAQ:ZLAB)

Platinum Investment Management Ltd. decreased its position in shares of Zai Lab Limited (NASDAQ:ZLAB – Get Rating) by 25.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 104,205 shares of the company’s stock after selling 36,386 shares during the quarter. Platinum Investment Management Ltd. owned approximately 0.11% of Zai Lab worth $4,583,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its position in Zai Lab by 38.6% during the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 29,682 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,305,000 after buying an additional 8,268 shares during the period. abrdn plc raised its position in Zai Lab by 7.6% in the 4th quarter. abrdn plc now owns 8,081 shares of the company’s stock valued at $509,000 after purchasing an additional 574 shares during the last quarter. Indus Capital Partners LLC raised its position in Zai Lab by 100.9% in the 4th quarter. Indus Capital Partners LLC now owns 418,015 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,272,000 after purchasing an additional 209,964 shares during the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Zai Lab by 22.5% during the 4th quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,924 shares of the company’s stock worth $749,000 after purchasing an additional 2,193 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Fund Management S.A. purchased a new position in Zai Lab during the 4th quarter worth $3,669,000.

Separately, Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Zai Lab to $199.00 in a report on Monday, August 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $119.00.

Shares of Zai Lab stock traded up $2.48 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $48.69. 23,792 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 399,019. The business has a 50-day moving average of $41.19 and a 200-day moving average of $39.72. Zai Lab Limited has a 1 year low of $22.51 and a 1 year high of $152.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.33 and a beta of 1.00.

Zai Lab Limited develops and commercializes therapies to treat oncology, autoimmune disorders, infectious diseases, and neuroscience primarily in Mainland China and Hong Kong. The company's commercial products include Zejula, a once-daily small-molecule poly polymerase 1/2 inhibitor; Optune, a device that delivers tumor treating fields; NUZYRA for acute bacterial skin and skin structure infections, and community acquired bacterial pneumonia; and Qinlock to treat gastrointestinal stromal tumors.

