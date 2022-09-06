Platinum Investment Management Ltd. Sells 7,628 Shares of Aziyo Biologics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AZYO)

Platinum Investment Management Ltd. cut its holdings in Aziyo Biologics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AZYO – Get Rating) by 3.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 188,181 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,628 shares during the period. Platinum Investment Management Ltd. owned approximately 1.39% of Aziyo Biologics worth $1,120,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Separately, Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Aziyo Biologics in a report on Tuesday, May 24th.
Aziyo Biologics Stock Performance
Aziyo Biologics stock traded up $0.30 on Tuesday, reaching $7.30. 1 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,586. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34. Aziyo Biologics, Inc. has a twelve month low of $4.10 and a twelve month high of $9.76. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $6.62 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $6.32.
About Aziyo Biologics
Aziyo Biologics, Inc, a regenerative medicine company, focuses on the development of regenerative medical products to address the implantable electronic device/cardiovascular, orthopedic/spinal repair, and soft tissue reconstruction markets. It offers CanGaroo that combines the envelope with antibiotics and is designed to reduce the risk of infection following surgical implantation of an electronic device.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Aziyo Biologics (AZYO)
- Broadcom Bounces From Institutional Bottom
- Affirm is the Underdog Starring in a Spaghetti Western
- Is Autozone A Buy Before Earnings Are Released?
- Is There Value in Verizon Shares at These Levels?
- MarketBeat Podcast: Stock Market, Bad News is Good News
Receive News & Ratings for Aziyo Biologics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aziyo Biologics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.