Platinum Investment Management Ltd. Sells 7,628 Shares of Aziyo Biologics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AZYO)

Platinum Investment Management Ltd. cut its holdings in Aziyo Biologics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AZYO – Get Rating) by 3.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 188,181 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,628 shares during the period. Platinum Investment Management Ltd. owned approximately 1.39% of Aziyo Biologics worth $1,120,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Aziyo Biologics in a report on Tuesday, May 24th.

Aziyo Biologics Stock Performance

Aziyo Biologics stock traded up $0.30 on Tuesday, reaching $7.30. 1 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,586. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34. Aziyo Biologics, Inc. has a twelve month low of $4.10 and a twelve month high of $9.76. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $6.62 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $6.32.

About Aziyo Biologics

Aziyo Biologics ( NASDAQ:AZYO Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.69) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.55) by ($0.14). Aziyo Biologics had a negative return on equity of 525.81% and a negative net margin of 75.15%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.23) EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Aziyo Biologics, Inc. will post -2.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Aziyo Biologics, Inc, a regenerative medicine company, focuses on the development of regenerative medical products to address the implantable electronic device/cardiovascular, orthopedic/spinal repair, and soft tissue reconstruction markets. It offers CanGaroo that combines the envelope with antibiotics and is designed to reduce the risk of infection following surgical implantation of an electronic device.

