Platinum Investment Management Ltd. Increases Stock Position in Syneos Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:SYNH)

Platinum Investment Management Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Syneos Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:SYNH – Get Rating) by 31.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 93,940 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 22,543 shares during the period. Platinum Investment Management Ltd. owned 0.09% of Syneos Health worth $7,604,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. National Bank of Canada FI boosted its position in Syneos Health by 947.3% during the 1st quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 7,624 shares of the company’s stock worth $620,000 after purchasing an additional 6,896 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its position in Syneos Health by 17.7% during the 4th quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 19,690 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,022,000 after purchasing an additional 2,961 shares during the period. AMI Asset Management Corp boosted its position in Syneos Health by 25.9% during the 1st quarter. AMI Asset Management Corp now owns 97,904 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,925,000 after purchasing an additional 20,152 shares during the period. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. boosted its position in Syneos Health by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 814,210 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,909,000 after purchasing an additional 31,160 shares during the period. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its position in Syneos Health by 286.6% during the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 39,321 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,183,000 after purchasing an additional 29,150 shares during the period. 94.80% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Syneos Health alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Michelle Keefe sold 8,333 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.81, for a total transaction of $606,725.73. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 71,266 shares in the company, valued at $5,188,877.46. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Syneos Health news, CAO Donna Hildebrand Kralowetz sold 1,149 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.16, for a total value of $84,060.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 6,805 shares in the company, valued at approximately $497,853.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Michelle Keefe sold 8,333 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.81, for a total transaction of $606,725.73. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 71,266 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,188,877.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 22,203 shares of company stock worth $1,631,443 over the last quarter. 0.34% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Syneos Health Stock Up 2.0 %

Shares of Syneos Health stock traded up $1.18 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $59.46. The company had a trading volume of 16,754 shares, compared to its average volume of 480,508. The company has a market cap of $6.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.91 and a beta of 1.74. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $70.32 and its 200-day moving average is $73.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.10. Syneos Health, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $57.93 and a fifty-two week high of $104.18.

Syneos Health (NASDAQ:SYNH – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The company reported $1.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.08 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $1.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.39 billion. Syneos Health had a net margin of 5.13% and a return on equity of 14.04%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.86 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Syneos Health, Inc. will post 4.54 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have commented on SYNH. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Syneos Health from $90.00 to $80.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Mizuho cut their price objective on shares of Syneos Health from $94.00 to $87.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on shares of Syneos Health to $89.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. William Blair lowered shares of Syneos Health from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Syneos Health from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 18th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $84.67.

About Syneos Health

(Get Rating)

Syneos Health, Inc provides biopharmaceutical outsourcing solutions company in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, and Latin America. It operates through two segments, Clinical Solutions and Commercial Solutions. The Clinical Solutions segment offers services for the development of diagnostics, drugs, biologics, devices, and digital therapeutics in the Phase I to IV of clinical development.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SYNH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Syneos Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:SYNH – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Syneos Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Syneos Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.