Platinum Investment Management Ltd. Has $62.88 Million Stock Position in Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX)

Platinum Investment Management Ltd. trimmed its position in Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX – Get Rating) by 1.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,264,246 shares of the natural resource company’s stock after selling 20,112 shares during the quarter. Freeport-McMoRan makes up 1.9% of Platinum Investment Management Ltd.’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest position. Platinum Investment Management Ltd. owned 0.09% of Freeport-McMoRan worth $62,884,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC acquired a new position in shares of Freeport-McMoRan during the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new position in shares of Freeport-McMoRan during the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Freeport-McMoRan during the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 1,250.0% during the 1st quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 540 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Core Alternative Capital lifted its holdings in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 444.7% during the 1st quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 561 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 458 shares in the last quarter. 77.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Freeport-McMoRan stock traded down $0.08 on Tuesday, reaching $28.22. 566,894 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 15,008,368. Freeport-McMoRan Inc. has a one year low of $24.80 and a one year high of $51.99. The company has a market capitalization of $40.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.60, a PEG ratio of 0.34 and a beta of 2.00. The company has a current ratio of 2.73, a quick ratio of 1.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The company has a 50-day moving average of $29.50 and a 200 day moving average of $38.40.

Freeport-McMoRan ( NYSE:FCX Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 21st. The natural resource company reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by ($0.31). Freeport-McMoRan had a return on equity of 22.04% and a net margin of 20.08%. The company had revenue of $5.42 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.20 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.77 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Freeport-McMoRan Inc. will post 2.84 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 1st. Investors of record on Friday, July 15th were issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.13%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 14th. Freeport-McMoRan’s payout ratio is presently 9.12%.

In other Freeport-McMoRan news, Director Ryan Michael Lance bought 31,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 29th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $31.88 per share, with a total value of $988,280.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 32,132 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,024,368.16. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Freeport-McMoRan news, Director Ryan Michael Lance bought 31,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 29th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $31.88 per share, with a total value of $988,280.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 32,132 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,024,368.16. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Sara Grootwassink Lewis bought 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 3rd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $28.79 per share, for a total transaction of $86,370.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 13,800 shares in the company, valued at approximately $397,302. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.72% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Raymond James cut their price objective on Freeport-McMoRan from $59.00 to $52.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on Freeport-McMoRan from $54.00 to $46.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on Freeport-McMoRan from $37.00 to $35.00 in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Freeport-McMoRan in a report on Thursday, June 23rd. Finally, Wolfe Research cut Freeport-McMoRan from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $42.00.

Freeport-McMoRan Inc engages in the mining of mineral properties in North America, South America, and Indonesia. The company primarily explores for copper, gold, molybdenum, silver, and other metals, as well as oil and gas. Its assets include the Grasberg minerals district in Indonesia; Morenci, Bagdad, Safford, Sierrita, and Miami in Arizona; Tyrone and Chino in New Mexico; and Henderson and Climax in Colorado, North America, as well as Cerro Verde in Peru and El Abra in Chile.

