Platinum Investment Management Ltd. Has $57,000 Stake in Hello Group Inc. (NASDAQ:MOMO)

Platinum Investment Management Ltd. raised its holdings in Hello Group Inc. (NASDAQ:MOMO – Get Rating) by 57.0% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 9,871 shares of the information services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,585 shares during the period. Platinum Investment Management Ltd.’s holdings in Hello Group were worth $57,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MOMO. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its holdings in Hello Group by 133.4% in the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 60,055 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $539,000 after buying an additional 34,328 shares during the last quarter. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Hello Group by 135.8% in the 1st quarter. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. now owns 91,567 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $510,000 after acquiring an additional 52,742 shares during the period. Greenleaf Trust bought a new stake in shares of Hello Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $211,000. Signaturefd LLC lifted its position in shares of Hello Group by 86.6% in the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 14,268 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $82,000 after acquiring an additional 6,623 shares during the period. Finally, abrdn plc lifted its position in shares of Hello Group by 209.8% in the 1st quarter. abrdn plc now owns 48,270 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $279,000 after acquiring an additional 32,691 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.84% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently commented on MOMO shares. Citigroup cut their target price on Hello Group from $8.10 to $7.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 8th. China Renaissance upgraded Hello Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 15th. TheStreet downgraded Hello Group from a “c” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Monday, June 13th. Finally, Benchmark cut their target price on Hello Group from $22.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 8th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $11.75.

MOMO traded down $0.18 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $5.14. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 30,415 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,555,046. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $4.78 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $5.78. The company has a current ratio of 5.66, a quick ratio of 5.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. Hello Group Inc. has a 12 month low of $4.14 and a 12 month high of $13.99.

Hello Group (NASDAQ:MOMO – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, September 1st. The information services provider reported $2.22 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.26 by $1.96. The company had revenue of $3.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.06 billion. Hello Group had a negative return on equity of 28.45% and a negative net margin of 23.85%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 15.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.34 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Hello Group Inc. will post 0.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hello Group Inc provides mobile-based social and entertainment services in the People's Republic of China. It operates Momo platform that includes its Momo mobile application, as well as various related properties, features, functionalities, tools, and services. The company's Momo mobile application connects people and facilitates interactions based on location and interests; and various recreational activities, including live talent shows, short videos, and social games, as well as other video- and audio-based interactive experiences, such as online parties, mobile karaoke, and user participated reality shows.

