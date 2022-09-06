Platinum Investment Management Ltd. Has $265.87 Million Stock Position in Trip.com Group Limited (NASDAQ:TCOM)

Platinum Investment Management Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Trip.com Group Limited (NASDAQ:TCOM – Get Rating) by 2.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 11,499,707 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 233,036 shares during the quarter. Trip.com Group comprises approximately 8.2% of Platinum Investment Management Ltd.’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd largest position. Platinum Investment Management Ltd. owned about 1.92% of Trip.com Group worth $265,873,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TCOM. Pinebridge Investments L.P. bought a new stake in Trip.com Group during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Exane Derivatives bought a new stake in Trip.com Group during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $78,000. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. raised its holdings in Trip.com Group by 44.4% in the 1st quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 5,015 shares of the company’s stock valued at $122,000 after acquiring an additional 1,541 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in Trip.com Group by 19.7% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 6,496 shares of the company’s stock valued at $152,000 after acquiring an additional 1,068 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AIA Group Ltd acquired a new position in Trip.com Group in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $209,000. Institutional investors own 54.08% of the company’s stock.

Get Trip.com Group alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. StockNews.com raised Trip.com Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 6th. Mizuho cut their price target on Trip.com Group from $32.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 28th. Citigroup upped their price target on Trip.com Group from $29.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 29th. Finally, Benchmark cut their price target on Trip.com Group from $40.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 28th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $31.38.

Trip.com Group Price Performance

Shares of TCOM traded down $0.44 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $24.85. The company had a trading volume of 84,593 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,544,529. Trip.com Group Limited has a twelve month low of $14.29 and a twelve month high of $33.27. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The company’s 50-day moving average is $26.20 and its 200-day moving average is $24.12.

Trip.com Group (NASDAQ:TCOM – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, June 27th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.19) by $0.13. Trip.com Group had a positive return on equity of 0.51% and a negative net margin of 16.53%. The firm had revenue of $4.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.85 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.12) EPS. The business’s revenue was up .0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Trip.com Group Limited will post -0.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Trip.com Group Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Trip.com Group Limited operates as a travel service provider for accommodation reservation, transportation ticketing, packaged tours and in-destination, corporate travel management, and other travel-related services in China and internationally. The company acts as an agent for hotel-related transactions and selling air tickets, as well as provides train, long-distance bus, and ferry tickets; travel insurance products, such as flight delay, air accident, and baggage loss coverage; and air-ticket delivery, online check-in and seat selection, express security screening, real-time flight status tracker, and airport VIP lounge services.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Trip.com Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trip.com Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.