Platinum Investment Management Ltd. Acquires 12,534 Shares of Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LW)

Platinum Investment Management Ltd. increased its holdings in Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LW – Get Rating) by 3.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 364,213 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after buying an additional 12,534 shares during the period. Lamb Weston accounts for 0.7% of Platinum Investment Management Ltd.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest position. Platinum Investment Management Ltd. owned approximately 0.25% of Lamb Weston worth $21,820,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Marshall Wace LLP boosted its holdings in Lamb Weston by 696.2% in the 4th quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 3,551,015 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $225,063,000 after purchasing an additional 3,105,026 shares during the period. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc boosted its holdings in Lamb Weston by 461.0% in the 4th quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 1,300,620 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $82,433,000 after purchasing an additional 1,068,780 shares during the period. London Co. of Virginia boosted its holdings in Lamb Weston by 39.9% in the 4th quarter. London Co. of Virginia now owns 3,701,715 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $234,615,000 after purchasing an additional 1,055,579 shares during the period. Montrusco Bolton Investments Inc. boosted its holdings in Lamb Weston by 54.1% in the 1st quarter. Montrusco Bolton Investments Inc. now owns 2,277,323 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $134,823,000 after purchasing an additional 799,732 shares during the period. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its holdings in Lamb Weston by 14.8% in the 4th quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 2,966,731 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $188,082,000 after purchasing an additional 382,224 shares during the period. 90.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, TheStreet downgraded shares of Lamb Weston from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $67.67.

Insider Buying and Selling

Lamb Weston Price Performance

In related news, SVP Eryk J. Spytek sold 3,867 shares of Lamb Weston stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total value of $290,025.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 37,955 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,846,625. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . In related news, SVP Eryk J. Spytek sold 3,867 shares of Lamb Weston stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total value of $290,025.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 37,955 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,846,625. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, SVP Gerardo Scheufler sold 2,786 shares of Lamb Weston stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.01, for a total transaction of $225,693.86. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 29,685 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,404,781.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 9,654 shares of company stock worth $755,709 in the last 90 days. 0.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of Lamb Weston stock traded down $0.29 on Tuesday, hitting $77.94. 14,633 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,040,322. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $77.32 and its 200 day simple moving average is $68.07. The company has a current ratio of 2.37, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.48. The company has a market cap of $11.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 57.10, a P/E/G ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 0.53. Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $49.71 and a 12-month high of $83.29.

Lamb Weston (NYSE:LW – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The specialty retailer reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $1.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.07 billion. Lamb Weston had a net margin of 4.90% and a return on equity of 78.71%. Analysts expect that Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. will post 2.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Lamb Weston Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, August 5th were given a $0.245 dividend. This represents a $0.98 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.26%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 4th. Lamb Weston’s payout ratio is presently 71.53%.

About Lamb Weston

Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc produces, distributes, and markets value-added frozen potato products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Global, Foodservice, Retail, and Other. The company offers frozen potatoes, commercial ingredients, and appetizers under the Lamb Weston brand, as well as under various customer labels.

