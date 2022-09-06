Piper Sandler Boosts Chewy (NYSE:CHWY) Price Target to $34.00

Chewy (NYSE:CHWY – Get Rating) had its target price upped by equities research analysts at Piper Sandler to $34.00 in a research note issued on Tuesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. Piper Sandler’s price target indicates a potential upside of 1.80% from the company’s current price.
A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on CHWY. Barclays increased their price target on Chewy from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 29th. Guggenheim reduced their price objective on Chewy from $55.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 31st. Needham & Company LLC raised Chewy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, June 27th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Chewy from $42.00 to $39.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 31st. Finally, Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on Chewy from $60.00 to $45.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 2nd. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $48.44.
Chewy Stock Up 2.0 %
NYSE CHWY traded up $0.65 on Tuesday, reaching $33.40. 113,814 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,792,883. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $41.72 and its 200 day simple moving average is $38.13. The company has a market cap of $14.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -238.41 and a beta of 0.44. Chewy has a 12 month low of $22.22 and a 12 month high of $80.57.
Insider Transactions at Chewy
In other news, Director James A. Star acquired 181,478 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 13th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $27.44 per share, for a total transaction of $4,979,756.32. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 325,987 shares in the company, valued at $8,945,083.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Stacy Bowman sold 25,879 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.18, for a total value of $703,391.22. Following the sale, the insider now owns 193,392 shares of the company's stock, valued at $5,256,394.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 592,525 shares of company stock valued at $21,341,163 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.80% of the company's stock.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Chewy
Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. EMC Capital Management bought a new position in Chewy during the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Chewy by 254.1% during the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 517 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 371 shares in the last quarter. Elequin Capital LP bought a new position in Chewy during the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust bought a new position in Chewy during the fourth quarter valued at about $39,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Chewy during the fourth quarter valued at about $41,000. 99.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Chewy Company Profile
Chewy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the pure play e-commerce business in the United States. The company provides pet food and treats, pet supplies and pet medications, and other pet-health products, as well as pet services for dogs, cats, fish, birds, small pets, horses, and reptiles through its www.chewy.com retail Website, as well as its mobile applications.
See Also
