Phibro Animal Health (NASDAQ:PAHC) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $14.38

Phibro Animal Health Co. (NASDAQ:PAHC – Get Rating)’s share price reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $14.38 and last traded at $14.40, with a volume of 797 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $14.66.

PAHC has been the subject of several analyst reports. Barclays lowered shares of Phibro Animal Health from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $22.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, July 25th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Phibro Animal Health from $23.00 to $21.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 26th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Phibro Animal Health from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 24th.

The firm’s 50-day moving average is $18.87 and its 200-day moving average is $19.28. The company has a current ratio of 2.97, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59. The firm has a market cap of $601.43 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.12 and a beta of 0.57.

Phibro Animal Health ( NASDAQ:PAHC Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 24th. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.40 by ($0.14). Phibro Animal Health had a net margin of 5.22% and a return on equity of 21.24%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.32 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Phibro Animal Health Co. will post 1.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 28th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 7th will be given a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 6th. Phibro Animal Health’s payout ratio is currently 39.67%.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. KBC Group NV purchased a new position in Phibro Animal Health during the 2nd quarter worth $30,000. Gladius Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Phibro Animal Health in the 2nd quarter worth about $68,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Phibro Animal Health in the 2nd quarter worth about $122,000. State of Tennessee Treasury Department boosted its holdings in shares of Phibro Animal Health by 17.9% in the 1st quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 7,703 shares of the company’s stock worth $154,000 after buying an additional 1,167 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Connors Investor Services Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Phibro Animal Health in the 2nd quarter worth about $191,000. 50.97% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Phibro Animal Health Corporation develops, manufactures, and supplies a range of animal health and mineral nutrition products for livestock primarily in the United States. It operates through three segments: Animal Health, Mineral Nutrition, and Performance Products. The company develops, manufactures, and markets products for a range of food animals, including poultry, swine, beef and dairy cattle, and aquaculture.

