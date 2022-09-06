Petco Health and Wellness (NASDAQ:WOOF) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Petco Health and Wellness (NASDAQ:WOOF – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.77-$0.81 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.90. The company issued revenue guidance of $5.97 billion-$6.05 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $6.13 billion.
Petco Health and Wellness Stock Down 0.9 %
Shares of NASDAQ:WOOF traded down $0.13 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $14.50. The stock had a trading volume of 1,348,707 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,375,260. Petco Health and Wellness has a 1 year low of $12.88 and a 1 year high of $26.21. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $15.13 and its 200-day moving average is $17.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.22, a P/E/G ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a current ratio of 0.98.
Petco Health and Wellness (NASDAQ:WOOF – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 24th. The company reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.22 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $1.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.49 billion. Petco Health and Wellness had a net margin of 2.03% and a return on equity of 7.96%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.21 EPS. Research analysts predict that Petco Health and Wellness will post 0.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
In other Petco Health and Wellness news, insider Justin Tichy sold 6,500 shares of Petco Health and Wellness stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.74, for a total value of $102,310.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 78,142 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,229,955.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.
Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. MetLife Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Petco Health and Wellness in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Petco Health and Wellness during the 1st quarter worth $154,000. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC purchased a new position in shares of Petco Health and Wellness in the 1st quarter valued at about $265,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Petco Health and Wellness in the first quarter valued at about $278,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Petco Health and Wellness by 48.4% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 15,432 shares of the company’s stock worth $302,000 after buying an additional 5,036 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.23% of the company’s stock.
Petco Health and Wellness Company, Inc, a health and wellness company, focuses on enhancing the lives of pets, pet parents, and its Petco partners. The company provides veterinary care, grooming, training, tele-health, and Vital Care and pet health insurance services, as well as veterinary services through Vetco mobile clinics.
