Petco Health and Wellness (NASDAQ:WOOF) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Petco Health and Wellness (NASDAQ:WOOF – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.77-$0.81 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.90. The company issued revenue guidance of $5.97 billion-$6.05 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $6.13 billion.

Shares of NASDAQ:WOOF traded down $0.13 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $14.50. The stock had a trading volume of 1,348,707 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,375,260. Petco Health and Wellness has a 1 year low of $12.88 and a 1 year high of $26.21. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $15.13 and its 200-day moving average is $17.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.22, a P/E/G ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a current ratio of 0.98.

Petco Health and Wellness (NASDAQ:WOOF – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 24th. The company reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.22 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $1.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.49 billion. Petco Health and Wellness had a net margin of 2.03% and a return on equity of 7.96%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.21 EPS. Research analysts predict that Petco Health and Wellness will post 0.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on WOOF. StockNews.com downgraded Petco Health and Wellness from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, May 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on shares of Petco Health and Wellness from $23.00 to $21.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, June 27th. Wedbush reduced their price target on shares of Petco Health and Wellness from $25.00 to $18.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 26th. Citigroup dropped their price objective on Petco Health and Wellness from $26.00 to $20.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 25th. Finally, UBS Group reduced their target price on Petco Health and Wellness to $17.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 25th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Petco Health and Wellness currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $21.56.

In other Petco Health and Wellness news, insider Justin Tichy sold 6,500 shares of Petco Health and Wellness stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.74, for a total value of $102,310.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 78,142 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,229,955.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. MetLife Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Petco Health and Wellness in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Petco Health and Wellness during the 1st quarter worth $154,000. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC purchased a new position in shares of Petco Health and Wellness in the 1st quarter valued at about $265,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Petco Health and Wellness in the first quarter valued at about $278,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Petco Health and Wellness by 48.4% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 15,432 shares of the company’s stock worth $302,000 after buying an additional 5,036 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.23% of the company’s stock.

Petco Health and Wellness Company, Inc, a health and wellness company, focuses on enhancing the lives of pets, pet parents, and its Petco partners. The company provides veterinary care, grooming, training, tele-health, and Vital Care and pet health insurance services, as well as veterinary services through Vetco mobile clinics.

