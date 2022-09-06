Perdoceo Education (NASDAQ:PRDO) Issues Q3 2022 Earnings Guidance

Perdoceo Education (NASDAQ:PRDO – Get Rating) updated its third quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.28-$0.30 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.28. The company issued revenue guidance of -. Perdoceo Education also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $1.41-$1.48 EPS.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. StockNews.com upgraded Perdoceo Education from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 24th. Barrington Research reiterated an outperform rating on shares of Perdoceo Education in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Perdoceo Education from a c+ rating to a b rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th.

Get Perdoceo Education alerts:

Perdoceo Education Stock Performance

Perdoceo Education stock traded down $0.10 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $11.16. 7,809 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 441,853. Perdoceo Education has a 52-week low of $9.65 and a 52-week high of $13.89. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $12.40 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $11.42. The company has a market cap of $756.20 million, a P/E ratio of 7.17, a PEG ratio of 0.52 and a beta of 1.14.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Perdoceo Education

Perdoceo Education ( NASDAQ:PRDO Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 8th. The company reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by $0.05. Perdoceo Education had a return on equity of 18.62% and a net margin of 16.08%. The firm had revenue of $167.68 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $163.08 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.41 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Perdoceo Education will post 1.45 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in shares of Perdoceo Education by 63.7% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,248 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 1,653 shares during the last quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Perdoceo Education in the 1st quarter valued at about $121,000. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Perdoceo Education in the 2nd quarter valued at about $153,000. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in Perdoceo Education during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $229,000. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC raised its position in Perdoceo Education by 62.5% during the 1st quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 20,444 shares of the company’s stock valued at $238,000 after purchasing an additional 7,866 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.31% of the company’s stock.

Perdoceo Education Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Perdoceo Education Corporation provides postsecondary education through online, campus-based, and blended learning programs in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Colorado Technical University and American InterContinental University. It offers academic programs in the career-oriented disciplines of business and management, nursing, healthcare management, computer science, engineering, information systems and technology, project management, cybersecurity, and criminal justice, as well as business studies, information technologies, education, and health sciences.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Perdoceo Education Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Perdoceo Education and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.