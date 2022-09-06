PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust (NYSE:PMT) Sees Large Volume Increase

PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust (NYSE:PMT – Get Rating) saw an uptick in trading volume on Tuesday . 36,090 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 95% from the previous session’s volume of 725,018 shares.The stock last traded at $13.64 and had previously closed at $14.33.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
PMT has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust to $16.00 in a report on Monday, August 22nd. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust from $18.00 to $17.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 28th. StockNews.com lowered PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 28th. Finally, B. Riley reduced their price objective on PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust from $21.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $17.91.
PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust Price Performance
The company has a current ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42. The firm has a market cap of $1.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.42 and a beta of 1.16. The company’s 50-day moving average is $14.79 and its 200-day moving average is $15.37.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust
About PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust
PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust, a specialty finance company, primarily invests in mortgage-related assets in the United States. The company's Credit Sensitive Strategies segment invests in credit risk transfer (CRT) agreements, CRT securities, distressed loans, real estate, and non-agency subordinated bonds.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust (PMT)
- Broadcom Bounces From Institutional Bottom
- Affirm is the Underdog Starring in a Spaghetti Western
- Is Autozone A Buy Before Earnings Are Released?
- Is There Value in Verizon Shares at These Levels?
- MarketBeat Podcast: Stock Market, Bad News is Good News
Receive News & Ratings for PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.