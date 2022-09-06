PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust (NYSE:PMT) Sees Large Volume Increase

PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust (NYSE:PMT – Get Rating) saw an uptick in trading volume on Tuesday . 36,090 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 95% from the previous session’s volume of 725,018 shares.The stock last traded at $13.64 and had previously closed at $14.33.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

PMT has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust to $16.00 in a report on Monday, August 22nd. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust from $18.00 to $17.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 28th. StockNews.com lowered PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 28th. Finally, B. Riley reduced their price objective on PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust from $21.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $17.91.

PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust Price Performance

The company has a current ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42. The firm has a market cap of $1.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.42 and a beta of 1.16. The company’s 50-day moving average is $14.79 and its 200-day moving average is $15.37.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust

About PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of PMT. CWM LLC raised its position in shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust by 78.6% in the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,918 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 844 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust by 1,116.7% during the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 3,650 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $63,000 after buying an additional 3,350 shares during the period. Selective Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust during the first quarter valued at $62,000. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC raised its holdings in PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust by 119.9% in the first quarter. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC now owns 5,198 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $88,000 after purchasing an additional 2,834 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust by 181.1% during the first quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 5,340 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $90,000 after acquiring an additional 3,440 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.07% of the company’s stock.



PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust, a specialty finance company, primarily invests in mortgage-related assets in the United States. The company's Credit Sensitive Strategies segment invests in credit risk transfer (CRT) agreements, CRT securities, distressed loans, real estate, and non-agency subordinated bonds.

