Peloton Interactive (NASDAQ:PTON) Trading Down 5.5%

Peloton Interactive, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTON – Get Rating)’s stock price fell 5.5% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $8.89 and last traded at $8.92. 163,875 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 21,503,012 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.44.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have issued reports on PTON. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on Peloton Interactive from $24.00 to $20.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 29th. Oppenheimer began coverage on Peloton Interactive in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $20.00 price objective on the stock. Telsey Advisory Group dropped their price objective on Peloton Interactive from $15.00 to $11.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their target price on Peloton Interactive from $25.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 25th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC decreased their target price on Peloton Interactive from $25.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Peloton Interactive currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $36.73.

Peloton Interactive Stock Down 5.9 %

The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 2.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The company’s fifty day moving average is $10.55 and its 200-day moving average is $17.02. The company has a market cap of $2.94 billion, a PE ratio of -1.10 and a beta of 1.35.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Peloton Interactive ( NASDAQ:PTON Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 25th. The company reported ($2.68) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.70) by ($1.98). Peloton Interactive had a negative return on equity of 84.60% and a negative net margin of 78.64%. The business had revenue of $678.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $682.93 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($1.05) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 27.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Peloton Interactive, Inc. will post -2.13 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CAO Allen J. Klingsick sold 2,775 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.88, for a total transaction of $38,517.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 27,127 shares in the company, valued at approximately $376,522.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, insider Kevin Cornils sold 7,037 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.10, for a total transaction of $99,221.70. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 13,891 shares in the company, valued at approximately $195,863.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Allen J. Klingsick sold 2,775 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.88, for a total transaction of $38,517.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 27,127 shares in the company, valued at $376,522.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 13.18% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Peloton Interactive

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Masso Torrence Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in Peloton Interactive in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Credit Agricole S A bought a new stake in Peloton Interactive in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Webster Bank N. A. bought a new stake in Peloton Interactive in the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Peloton Interactive by 774.6% in the 1st quarter. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 1,032 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 914 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gleason Group Inc. increased its holdings in Peloton Interactive by 740.7% in the 1st quarter. Gleason Group Inc. now owns 1,135 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. 79.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Peloton Interactive Company Profile

Peloton Interactive, Inc provides interactive fitness products in North America and internationally. It offers connected fitness products with touchscreen that streams live and on-demand classes under the Peloton Bike, Peloton Bike+, Peloton Tread, and Peloton Tread+ names. The company also provides connected fitness subscriptions for various household users, and access to various live and on-demand classes, as well as Peloton Digital app for connected fitness subscribers to provide access to its classes.

