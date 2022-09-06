Paybswap Tops 1-Day Volume of $111.00 (PAYB)

Paybswap (PAYB) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 13:00 PM ET on September 6th. Paybswap has a total market cap of $39,298.17 and $111.00 worth of Paybswap was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Paybswap has traded down 16.5% against the dollar. One Paybswap coin can currently be bought for $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC on major exchanges.
Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:
- Tarality (TARAL) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.
- The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005189 BTC.
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 49.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $157.77 or 0.00798951 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00002511 BTC.
- XRP (XRP) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00001700 BTC.
- Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $165.32 or 0.00857855 BTC.
- Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.
- Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.08 or 0.00015961 BTC.
About Paybswap
Paybswap’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 154,142,639 coins. The Reddit community for Paybswap is https://reddit.com/r/Paybswap. Paybswap’s official Twitter account is @paybswap.
Paybswap Coin Trading
Receive News & Updates for Paybswap Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Paybswap and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.