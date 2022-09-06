Paradigm Capital Management LLC NV Trims Holdings in Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META)

Paradigm Capital Management LLC NV lessened its holdings in shares of Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Get Rating) by 55.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,080 shares of the social networking company’s stock after selling 1,356 shares during the period. Paradigm Capital Management LLC NV’s holdings in Meta Platforms were worth $240,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in META. Landmark Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Meta Platforms in the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Disciplined Investments LLC lifted its position in Meta Platforms by 583.3% in the 1st quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC now owns 123 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. Rise Advisors LLC bought a new position in Meta Platforms in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc. bought a new position in Meta Platforms in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Dravo Bay LLC bought a new position in Meta Platforms in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.70% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Needham & Company LLC cut Meta Platforms from a “hold” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 11th. Moffett Nathanson lowered their price target on Meta Platforms to $280.00 in a report on Thursday, May 26th. Truist Financial lowered their price target on Meta Platforms from $320.00 to $260.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 28th. KeyCorp lowered their price target on Meta Platforms from $280.00 to $190.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 26th. Finally, Cowen lowered their price target on Meta Platforms from $300.00 to $275.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating, thirty-three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $255.37.

Meta Platforms Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:META traded down $1.03 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $159.29. 349,541 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 22,761,940. The firm has a market capitalization of $428.10 billion, a PE ratio of 13.31, a P/E/G ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.30. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $170.30 and its 200-day simple moving average is $175.10. Meta Platforms, Inc. has a 12-month low of $154.25 and a 12-month high of $383.79.

Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The social networking company reported $2.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.50 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $28.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $28.95 billion. Meta Platforms had a net margin of 28.16% and a return on equity of 26.52%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $3.61 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Meta Platforms, Inc. will post 9.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Meta Platforms

In other Meta Platforms news, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 342 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.89, for a total value of $56,734.38. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 19,115 shares in the company, valued at $3,170,987.35. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Meta Platforms news, CAO Susan J.S. Taylor sold 1,421 shares of Meta Platforms stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.31, for a total value of $254,799.51. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 2,053 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $368,123.43. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 342 shares of Meta Platforms stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.89, for a total transaction of $56,734.38. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 19,115 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,170,987.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 47,934 shares of company stock worth $8,521,656 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 13.59% of the company’s stock.

About Meta Platforms

(Get Rating)

Meta Platforms, Inc develops products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, wearables, and in-home devices worldwide. It operates in two segments, Family of Apps and Reality Labs. The Family of Apps segment's products include Facebook, which enables people to share, discover, and connect with interests; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages, as well as feed, stories, reels, video, live, and shops; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices through chat, audio and video calls, and rooms; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate and transact privately.

