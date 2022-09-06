Paradigm Capital Management LLC NV Acquires 1,210 Shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Paradigm Capital Management LLC NV raised its stake in shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Rating) by 8.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 16,153 shares of the chip maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,210 shares during the period. Intel accounts for about 0.8% of Paradigm Capital Management LLC NV’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest position. Paradigm Capital Management LLC NV’s holdings in Intel were worth $801,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Lansing Street Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Intel during the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. boosted its holdings in Intel by 2,835.0% during the 1st quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 587 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 567 shares during the period. Landmark Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Intel in the first quarter worth $31,000. Emerald Advisers LLC bought a new stake in shares of Intel during the first quarter worth $38,000. Finally, Gibson Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Intel during the 4th quarter valued at about $41,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.52% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on INTC shares. Tigress Financial reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $72.00 price objective on shares of Intel in a research note on Friday, June 3rd. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Intel from $40.00 to $35.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Robert W. Baird lowered Intel from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $60.00 to $40.00 in a report on Friday, July 29th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $30.00 target price on Intel in a research note on Tuesday, August 30th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Intel from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 1st. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $43.83.

In other news, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger purchased 14,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 24th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $33.86 per share, for a total transaction of $501,128.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 77,216 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,614,533.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . 0.02% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

INTC traded down $0.46 on Tuesday, reaching $30.76. 851,071 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 35,545,500. The stock has a market cap of $126.30 billion, a PE ratio of 6.69, a P/E/G ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 1.86 and a quick ratio of 1.41. Intel Co. has a twelve month low of $31.06 and a twelve month high of $56.28. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $36.71 and its 200-day moving average price is $42.28.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The chip maker reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.70 by ($0.41). The company had revenue of $15.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.93 billion. Intel had a net margin of 26.03% and a return on equity of 16.65%. Intel’s revenue for the quarter was down 17.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.28 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Intel Co. will post 2.27 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 1st. Investors of record on Sunday, August 7th were given a dividend of $0.365 per share. This represents a $1.46 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 5th. Intel’s payout ratio is currently 31.26%.

Intel Corporation engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of computer products and technologies worldwide. The company operates through CCG, DCG, IOTG, Mobileye, NSG, PSG, and All Other segments. It offers platform products, such as central processing units and chipsets, and system-on-chip and multichip packages; and non-platform or adjacent products, including accelerators, boards and systems, connectivity products, graphics, and memory and storage products.

