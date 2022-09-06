Oportun Financial (NASDAQ:OPRT) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Oportun Financial (NASDAQ:OPRT – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $1.19-$1.34 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.49. The company issued revenue guidance of $930.00 million-$940.00 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $926.33 million. Oportun Financial also updated its Q3 2022 guidance to -$0.12–$0.06 EPS.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. JMP Securities dropped their target price on Oportun Financial from $17.00 to $11.00 and set a market outperform rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 26th. BTIG Research cut their price objective on shares of Oportun Financial to $21.00 in a report on Monday, August 15th. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Oportun Financial to $12.00 in a report on Monday, August 15th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their price objective on shares of Oportun Financial from $21.00 to $14.00 in a report on Monday, July 11th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, Oportun Financial presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $17.50.

Shares of OPRT stock traded down $0.03 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $5.00. The company had a trading volume of 6,002 shares, compared to its average volume of 420,019. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $8.21 and its 200 day simple moving average is $11.32. Oportun Financial has a 52-week low of $4.78 and a 52-week high of $27.95. The stock has a market cap of $164.65 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 1.66.

Oportun Financial ( NASDAQ:OPRT Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 8th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.02. Oportun Financial had a return on equity of 14.58% and a net margin of 9.29%. The company had revenue of $226.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $214.60 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.38 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 63.8% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Oportun Financial will post 0.61 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Quantbot Technologies LP boosted its stake in shares of Oportun Financial by 113.3% in the first quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 3,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 1,700 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its stake in shares of Oportun Financial by 44.8% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 7,468 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after buying an additional 2,310 shares in the last quarter. American International Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Oportun Financial by 23.9% in the second quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 13,018 shares of the company’s stock valued at $108,000 after buying an additional 2,512 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG boosted its stake in shares of Oportun Financial by 21.0% in the second quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 14,556 shares of the company’s stock valued at $121,000 after buying an additional 2,525 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Oportun Financial in the second quarter valued at approximately $176,000. 69.87% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Oportun Financial Corporation provides financial services. It offers personal loans, auto loans, and credit cards. The company serves customers online and over-the-phone, as well as through retail locations. It operates in 24 states in the United States, which include Arkansas, Delaware, Indiana, Kentucky, Mississippi, Montana, North Dakota, New Hampshire, Oregon, South Carolina, South Dakota, and Virginia.

