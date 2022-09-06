OpenDAO Hits Market Capitalization of $26.00 Million (SOS)

OpenDAO (SOS) traded 8.8% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on September 6th. One OpenDAO coin can now be bought for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, OpenDAO has traded 7.5% lower against the U.S. dollar. OpenDAO has a market cap of $26.00 million and $2.40 million worth of OpenDAO was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005260 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19,012.39 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.83 or 0.00004344 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00005375 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005258 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002690 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $25.78 or 0.00135611 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 7.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.72 or 0.00035330 BTC.

Quantum (QUA) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.40 or 0.00023145 BTC.

About OpenDAO

OpenDAO is a coin. It was first traded on May 3rd, 2018. OpenDAO’s total supply is 73,545,908,892,348 coins and its circulating supply is 100,000,000,000,000 coins. OpenDAO’s official Twitter account is @OpenPlatform. OpenDAO’s official website is opendao.io.

Buying and Selling OpenDAO

According to CryptoCompare, “OPEN Platform is a blockchain-based payment infrastructure that enables users and developers of mainstream applications to utilize and accept cryptocurrency as payment. This is done through the OPEN API, which is a bridge between on-chain components and off-chain application databases. OPEN is an ERC20 token that serves as a currency on the OPEN platform. “

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as OpenDAO directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade OpenDAO should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy OpenDAO using one of the exchanges listed above.

