ONE Gas, Inc. (NYSE:OGS) Holdings Lowered by Magellan Asset Management Ltd

Magellan Asset Management Ltd trimmed its stake in shares of ONE Gas, Inc. (NYSE:OGS – Get Rating) by 10.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 42,901 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 4,856 shares during the quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd’s holdings in ONE Gas were worth $3,786,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Sei Investments Co. raised its position in shares of ONE Gas by 12.7% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 163,488 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $14,426,000 after buying an additional 18,408 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of ONE Gas by 4.8% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 592,479 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $52,281,000 after buying an additional 27,101 shares in the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of ONE Gas by 5.8% during the 1st quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 29,244 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,580,000 after buying an additional 1,601 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its holdings in shares of ONE Gas by 13.1% in the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 63,806 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $5,892,000 after purchasing an additional 7,407 shares in the last quarter. Finally, APG Asset Management N.V. bought a new stake in shares of ONE Gas in the 1st quarter worth approximately $872,000. 83.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of OGS stock traded up $0.95 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $80.07. 2,833 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 210,208. ONE Gas, Inc. has a 1-year low of $62.52 and a 1-year high of $92.26. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $81.47 and a 200 day moving average price of $83.73. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.33 billion, a PE ratio of 20.18, a PEG ratio of 3.89 and a beta of 0.55.

ONE Gas ( NYSE:OGS Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 1st. The utilities provider reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by ($0.03). ONE Gas had a net margin of 9.34% and a return on equity of 8.85%. The firm had revenue of $428.98 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $328.48 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.56 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 35.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that ONE Gas, Inc. will post 4.07 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 15th were issued a dividend of $0.62 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 12th. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.10%. ONE Gas’s dividend payout ratio is currently 63.27%.

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. Mizuho dropped their target price on shares of ONE Gas from $92.00 to $90.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of ONE Gas from $82.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 23rd. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of ONE Gas from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 10th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $87.33.

ONE Gas, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a regulated natural gas distribution utility company in the United States. The company operates through three divisions: Oklahoma Natural Gas, Kansas Gas Service, and Texas Gas Service. It provides natural gas distribution services to 2.2 million customers in three states.

