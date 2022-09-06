ON Semiconductor Corp (NASDAQ:ON) Shares Acquired by Prudential PLC

Prudential PLC grew its holdings in ON Semiconductor Corp (NASDAQ:ON – Get Rating) by 4.0% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 203,010 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 7,889 shares during the quarter. Prudential PLC’s holdings in ON Semiconductor were worth $12,711,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. IronBridge Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of ON Semiconductor during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Tsfg LLC purchased a new stake in ON Semiconductor in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in ON Semiconductor in the first quarter valued at $25,000. IndexIQ Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in ON Semiconductor in the first quarter valued at $40,000. Finally, Johnson Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in ON Semiconductor in the fourth quarter valued at $44,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.25% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com cut shares of ON Semiconductor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on shares of ON Semiconductor from $60.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of ON Semiconductor from $65.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 2nd. B. Riley increased their target price on shares of ON Semiconductor from $77.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 2nd. Finally, Citigroup lifted their target price on ON Semiconductor from $73.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, twenty have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $73.30.

ON Semiconductor Price Performance

ON traded down $1.05 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $66.46. 277,684 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,404,100. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $61.78 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $59.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 2.79 and a quick ratio of 1.88. The company has a market capitalization of $28.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.49, a P/E/G ratio of 0.51 and a beta of 1.80. ON Semiconductor Corp has a 1 year low of $41.88 and a 1 year high of $76.78.

ON Semiconductor (NASDAQ:ON – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 1st. The semiconductor company reported $1.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.08. ON Semiconductor had a return on equity of 41.43% and a net margin of 22.60%. The business had revenue of $2.09 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.01 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.63 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 24.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that ON Semiconductor Corp will post 5.15 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Simon Keeton sold 2,813 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total value of $196,910.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 167,341 shares in the company, valued at $11,713,870. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Simon Keeton sold 2,813 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total value of $196,910.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 167,341 shares in the company, valued at $11,713,870. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Hassane El-Khoury sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.17, for a total value of $1,123,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 261,162 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,669,469.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 27,363 shares of company stock worth $1,661,560 over the last three months. 0.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

ON Semiconductor Profile

(Get Rating)

onsemi is engaged in disruptive innovations and also a supplier of power and analog semiconductors. The firm offers vehicle electrification and safety, sustainable energy grids, industrial automation, and 5G and cloud infrastructure, with a focus on automotive and industrial end-markets. It operates through the following segments: Power Solutions Group, Advanced Solutions Group, and Intelligent Sensing Group.

Featured Articles

