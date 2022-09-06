Ollie’s Bargain Outlet (NASDAQ:OLLI) Price Target Raised to $57.00 at UBS Group

Ollie’s Bargain Outlet (NASDAQ:OLLI – Get Rating) had its price objective lifted by equities research analysts at UBS Group to $57.00 in a research report issued on Tuesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. UBS Group’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 3.50% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on OLLI. Royal Bank of Canada raised Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $47.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $37.00 to $57.00 in a report on Monday, June 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $45.00 to $39.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. Bank of America raised Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $30.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Friday, May 20th. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their target price on Ollie’s Bargain Outlet to $75.00 in a research report on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $64.40.

NASDAQ:OLLI traded up $0.12 on Tuesday, hitting $55.07. The stock had a trading volume of 18,002 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,213,439. The stock has a market cap of $3.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 0.83. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $63.76 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $52.95. Ollie’s Bargain Outlet has a 52-week low of $37.67 and a 52-week high of $75.27.

Ollie’s Bargain Outlet ( NASDAQ:OLLI Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 1st. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by ($0.11). The company had revenue of $452.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $457.43 million. Ollie’s Bargain Outlet had a net margin of 5.42% and a return on equity of 7.15%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.52 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Ollie’s Bargain Outlet will post 1.78 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new position in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet in the second quarter valued at $30,000. City State Bank purchased a new stake in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet during the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 652.5% during the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 745 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 646 shares during the last quarter. James Investment Research Inc. purchased a new stake in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet during the 2nd quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, CWM LLC lifted its holdings in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 138.4% during the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 615 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 357 shares during the last quarter.

Ollie's Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc operates as a retailer of brand name merchandise. The company offers housewares, bed and bath, food, floor coverings, health and beauty aids, books and stationery, toys, and electronics; and other products, including hardware, candy, clothing, sporting goods, pet and lawn, and garden products.

