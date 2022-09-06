OAX (OAX) Price Reaches $0.0607 on Exchanges

OAX (OAX) traded 13.5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on September 6th. One OAX coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0607 or 0.00000320 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. OAX has a market capitalization of $4.68 million and approximately $336,967.00 worth of OAX was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, OAX has traded 10.6% lower against the U.S. dollar.

About OAX

OAX (CRYPTO:OAX) is a coin. Its launch date was June 1st, 2017. OAX’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 77,045,251 coins. The official website for OAX is oax.org. OAX’s official Twitter account is @OAX_Foundation. The Reddit community for OAX is /r/OpenANX and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

OAX Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “OAX is a token that can be exchanged for memberships in the DAO and/or its association. Members will be entitled to certain privileges, including but not limited to voting privileges on major operational decisions relating to the Oax platform. The memberships will work through a tiered structure that allow for simple access, voting privileges or commercial (read: business) solicitation of services on the platform (e.g. escrow, legal, exchange, credit, asset gateway) with the relative number of tokens required for redemption varying with the level of benefits. “

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as OAX directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade OAX should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy OAX using one of the exchanges listed above.

