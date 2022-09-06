NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) Shares Acquired by Lowell Blake & Associates Inc.

Lowell Blake & Associates Inc. increased its stake in shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Rating) by 15.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 63,395 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,440 shares during the quarter. NVIDIA comprises approximately 6.5% of Lowell Blake & Associates Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. Lowell Blake & Associates Inc.’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $17,298,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 177,839,722 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $52,304,441,000 after acquiring an additional 3,591,440 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in NVIDIA by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 41,888,133 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $12,287,340,000 after purchasing an additional 1,505,461 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in NVIDIA during the 4th quarter worth $6,279,217,000. Edgewood Management LLC grew its position in NVIDIA by 8.6% during the 1st quarter. Edgewood Management LLC now owns 12,195,984 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $3,327,796,000 after purchasing an additional 964,349 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in NVIDIA by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 12,026,064 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $3,536,987,000 after purchasing an additional 304,829 shares during the period. 62.58% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on NVDA. Wedbush decreased their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $190.00 to $160.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on NVIDIA from $175.00 to $165.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 25th. Tigress Financial restated a “buy” rating and set a $310.00 price target (down previously from $410.00) on shares of NVIDIA in a research note on Friday, July 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Oppenheimer lowered their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $350.00 to $300.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. Finally, Truist Financial cut their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $216.00 to $198.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 25th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $218.85.

NVIDIA Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:NVDA traded down $1.57 on Tuesday, hitting $134.90. The company had a trading volume of 1,265,070 shares, compared to its average volume of 59,068,664. The company has a current ratio of 3.62, a quick ratio of 3.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. NVIDIA Co. has a 52-week low of $132.70 and a 52-week high of $346.47. The business has a 50 day moving average of $169.31 and a 200 day moving average of $197.29. The company has a market cap of $335.90 billion, a PE ratio of 44.89, a PEG ratio of 4.49 and a beta of 1.69.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 24th. The computer hardware maker reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by ($0.05). NVIDIA had a net margin of 26.03% and a return on equity of 36.83%. The firm had revenue of $6.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.70 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.89 earnings per share. NVIDIA’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that NVIDIA Co. will post 2.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NVIDIA Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 8th will be paid a $0.04 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 7th. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.12%. NVIDIA’s payout ratio is currently 5.25%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 113,850 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.03, for a total transaction of $17,991,715.50. Following the sale, the director now owns 2,596,493 shares in the company, valued at $410,323,788.79. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Debora Shoquist sold 23,644 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $188.23, for a total value of $4,450,510.12. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 186,476 shares in the company, valued at $35,100,377.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 113,850 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.03, for a total transaction of $17,991,715.50. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 2,596,493 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $410,323,788.79. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 4.04% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NVIDIA Profile

(Get Rating)

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics, and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, and internationally. The company's Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building 3D designs and virtual worlds.

Featured Articles

