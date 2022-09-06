Nuveen Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio (NYSE:NXP) Plans $0.05 Monthly Dividend

Nuveen Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio (NYSE:NXP – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, September 6th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Thursday, September 15th will be given a dividend of 0.0455 per share by the financial services provider on Monday, October 3rd. This represents a $0.55 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.95%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 14th.

Nuveen Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio Stock Performance

Shares of NXP traded down $0.06 on Tuesday, reaching $13.84. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 101,640 shares, compared to its average volume of 111,139. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $14.03 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $14.11. Nuveen Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio has a 12-month low of $13.17 and a 12-month high of $17.65.

Get Nuveen Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Nuveen Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Cohen & Steers Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Nuveen Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio in the first quarter worth approximately $144,000. Creative Planning lifted its holdings in Nuveen Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio by 17.3% during the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 15,577 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $213,000 after purchasing an additional 2,292 shares in the last quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV purchased a new position in Nuveen Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio during the first quarter valued at approximately $247,000. LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in Nuveen Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio by 21.6% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 57,036 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $781,000 after purchasing an additional 10,141 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates lifted its holdings in Nuveen Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio by 8.6% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 78,633 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,135,000 after purchasing an additional 6,256 shares in the last quarter.

Nuveen Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio Company Profile

Nuveen Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of United States. The fund invests in the investment-grade municipal securities rated Baa and BBB or better.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Nuveen Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nuveen Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.