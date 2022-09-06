Nuveen Massachusetts Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NMT) Declares $0.04 Monthly Dividend

Nuveen Massachusetts Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NMT – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, September 6th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.039 per share by the financial services provider on Monday, October 3rd. This represents a $0.47 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.11%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 14th.
Nuveen Massachusetts Quality Municipal Income Fund has decreased its dividend by an average of 0.3% per year over the last three years.
Nuveen Massachusetts Quality Municipal Income Fund Trading Down 0.8 %
NYSE NMT traded down $0.09 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $11.40. 20,407 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 16,614. Nuveen Massachusetts Quality Municipal Income Fund has a 12-month low of $11.22 and a 12-month high of $16.00. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $11.85 and a 200 day moving average of $12.16.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Nuveen Massachusetts Quality Municipal Income Fund Company Profile
Nuveen Massachusetts Quality Municipal Income Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of Massachusetts, United States. The fund primarily invests in undervalued municipal securities and other related investments which are exempt from regular federal and Massachusetts income taxes.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Nuveen Massachusetts Quality Municipal Income Fund (NMT)
- Broadcom Bounces From Institutional Bottom
- Is Autozone A Buy Before Earnings Are Released?
- Affirm is the Underdog Starring in a Spaghetti Western
- Is There Value in Verizon Shares at These Levels?
- MarketBeat Podcast: Stock Market, Bad News is Good News
Receive News & Ratings for Nuveen Massachusetts Quality Municipal Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nuveen Massachusetts Quality Municipal Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.