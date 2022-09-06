Nuveen Massachusetts Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NMT) Declares $0.04 Monthly Dividend

Nuveen Massachusetts Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NMT – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, September 6th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.039 per share by the financial services provider on Monday, October 3rd. This represents a $0.47 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.11%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 14th.

Nuveen Massachusetts Quality Municipal Income Fund has decreased its dividend by an average of 0.3% per year over the last three years.

Get Nuveen Massachusetts Quality Municipal Income Fund alerts:

Nuveen Massachusetts Quality Municipal Income Fund Trading Down 0.8 %

NYSE NMT traded down $0.09 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $11.40. 20,407 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 16,614. Nuveen Massachusetts Quality Municipal Income Fund has a 12-month low of $11.22 and a 12-month high of $16.00. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $11.85 and a 200 day moving average of $12.16.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Nuveen Massachusetts Quality Municipal Income Fund Company Profile

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NMT. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in Nuveen Massachusetts Quality Municipal Income Fund by 25.7% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 118,079 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,502,000 after purchasing an additional 24,162 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new position in Nuveen Massachusetts Quality Municipal Income Fund during the first quarter worth about $295,000. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in Nuveen Massachusetts Quality Municipal Income Fund by 43.3% during the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 75,212 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $888,000 after purchasing an additional 22,740 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Nuveen Massachusetts Quality Municipal Income Fund during the second quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its position in Nuveen Massachusetts Quality Municipal Income Fund by 6.0% during the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 19,726 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $251,000 after buying an additional 1,117 shares during the period. 5.90% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

(Get Rating)

Nuveen Massachusetts Quality Municipal Income Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of Massachusetts, United States. The fund primarily invests in undervalued municipal securities and other related investments which are exempt from regular federal and Massachusetts income taxes.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Nuveen Massachusetts Quality Municipal Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nuveen Massachusetts Quality Municipal Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.