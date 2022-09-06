Nuveen Arizona Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NAZ) Declares $0.05 Monthly Dividend

Nuveen Arizona Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NAZ – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, September 6th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 15th will be given a dividend of 0.046 per share by the investment management company on Monday, October 3rd. This represents a $0.55 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 14th.

Nuveen Arizona Quality Municipal Income Fund has increased its dividend by an average of 3.8% annually over the last three years.

Get Nuveen Arizona Quality Municipal Income Fund alerts:

Nuveen Arizona Quality Municipal Income Fund Stock Down 0.4 %

Shares of NAZ traded down $0.06 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $13.74. The stock had a trading volume of 3,795 shares, compared to its average volume of 20,904. The company’s fifty day moving average is $13.39 and its two-hundred day moving average is $13.26. Nuveen Arizona Quality Municipal Income Fund has a 52 week low of $12.50 and a 52 week high of $16.24.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Nuveen Arizona Quality Municipal Income Fund

About Nuveen Arizona Quality Municipal Income Fund

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of Nuveen Arizona Quality Municipal Income Fund by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 155,966 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $2,003,000 after purchasing an additional 4,063 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its position in Nuveen Arizona Quality Municipal Income Fund by 14.0% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 45,096 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $579,000 after buying an additional 5,542 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in Nuveen Arizona Quality Municipal Income Fund by 5.4% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 26,927 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $366,000 after buying an additional 1,383 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in Nuveen Arizona Quality Municipal Income Fund by 25.8% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 26,106 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $355,000 after buying an additional 5,353 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new position in Nuveen Arizona Quality Municipal Income Fund during the 2nd quarter worth about $154,000. Institutional investors own 12.63% of the company’s stock.

(Get Rating)

Nuveen Arizona Quality Municipal Income Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is managed by Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of Arizona. The fund invests in municipal securities and other related investments the income, exempt from regular federal and Arizona income taxes that are rated Baa or BBB or better and having an average maturity of 18.66 years.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Nuveen Arizona Quality Municipal Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nuveen Arizona Quality Municipal Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.