Nuveen Arizona Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NAZ) Declares $0.05 Monthly Dividend

Nuveen Arizona Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NAZ – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, September 6th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 15th will be given a dividend of 0.046 per share by the investment management company on Monday, October 3rd. This represents a $0.55 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 14th.
Nuveen Arizona Quality Municipal Income Fund has increased its dividend by an average of 3.8% annually over the last three years.
Nuveen Arizona Quality Municipal Income Fund Stock Down 0.4 %
Shares of NAZ traded down $0.06 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $13.74. The stock had a trading volume of 3,795 shares, compared to its average volume of 20,904. The company’s fifty day moving average is $13.39 and its two-hundred day moving average is $13.26. Nuveen Arizona Quality Municipal Income Fund has a 52 week low of $12.50 and a 52 week high of $16.24.
About Nuveen Arizona Quality Municipal Income Fund
Nuveen Arizona Quality Municipal Income Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is managed by Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of Arizona. The fund invests in municipal securities and other related investments the income, exempt from regular federal and Arizona income taxes that are rated Baa or BBB or better and having an average maturity of 18.66 years.
