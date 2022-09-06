Nutanix (NASDAQ:NTNX) PT Raised to $21.00 at The Goldman Sachs Group

Nutanix (NASDAQ:NTNX – Get Rating) had its target price boosted by stock analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group to $21.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The Goldman Sachs Group’s price objective would suggest a potential downside of 4.68% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. JMP Securities reduced their price objective on Nutanix from $48.00 to $35.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 26th. Barclays lifted their price objective on Nutanix from $19.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 29th. Piper Sandler raised their target price on Nutanix from $25.00 to $29.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 1st. Susquehanna Bancshares dropped their target price on Nutanix to $25.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Nutanix from $18.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 1st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $26.92.

NTNX traded up $0.28 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $22.03. The stock had a trading volume of 134,375 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,352,613. Nutanix has a one year low of $13.44 and a one year high of $44.50. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $16.14 and its two-hundred day moving average is $20.57. The company has a market capitalization of $4.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.08 and a beta of 1.37.

Nutanix ( NASDAQ:NTNX Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 31st. The technology company reported ($0.17) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.38) by $0.21. The company had revenue of $385.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $356.14 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.68) earnings per share. Nutanix’s revenue was down 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Nutanix will post -2.07 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Rajiv Ramaswami sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.62, for a total value of $73,100.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 218,392 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,192,891.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Nutanix news, CEO Rajiv Ramaswami sold 5,000 shares of Nutanix stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.62, for a total value of $73,100.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 218,392 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,192,891.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Rukmini Sivaraman sold 5,083 shares of Nutanix stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.97, for a total value of $71,009.51. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 78,977 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,103,308.69. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 85,196 shares of company stock valued at $1,193,438. Corporate insiders own 0.92% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. ARK Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Nutanix by 8.6% in the 1st quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 6,666 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $179,000 after acquiring an additional 530 shares during the last quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in shares of Nutanix by 5.7% during the 1st quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 11,627 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $312,000 after purchasing an additional 630 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE increased its position in shares of Nutanix by 41.8% during the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,716 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 801 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its position in shares of Nutanix by 38.2% during the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 3,359 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $107,000 after purchasing an additional 929 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Acorn Financial Advisory Services Inc. ADV increased its position in shares of Nutanix by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Acorn Financial Advisory Services Inc. ADV now owns 42,822 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,148,000 after purchasing an additional 935 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.48% of the company’s stock.

Nutanix, Inc provides an enterprise cloud platform in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, Latin America, and Africa. The company offers Acropolis converges virtualization, enterprise storage services, and networking visualization and security services; Acropolis Hypervisor, an enterprise-grade virtualization solution; Nutanix Karbon for automated deployment and management of Kubernetes clusters to simplify the provisioning, operations, and lifecycle management of cloud-native environments; and Nutanix Clusters solution.

