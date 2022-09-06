Nuco.cloud Price Up 2.9% Over Last 7 Days (NCDT)

Nuco.cloud (NCDT) traded down 0.6% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on September 6th. Nuco.cloud has a total market cap of $517,633.48 and approximately $46,328.00 worth of Nuco.cloud was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Nuco.cloud coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0207 or 0.00000110 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Nuco.cloud has traded 2.9% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tarality (TARAL) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005293 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded down 49.3% against the dollar and now trades at $157.77 or 0.00798951 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00002490 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00001712 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $165.42 or 0.00875578 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.09 or 0.00016368 BTC.

Nuco.cloud Coin Profile

Nuco.cloud’s total supply is 50,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 25,000,000 coins. Nuco.cloud’s official message board is nuco.cloud/news. Nuco.cloud’s official Twitter account is @CloudNuco. Nuco.cloud’s official website is nuco.cloud.

