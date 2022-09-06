Nimiq Tops One Day Trading Volume of $94,047.00 (NIM)

Nimiq (NIM) traded 10.5% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on September 6th. One Nimiq coin can currently be bought for $0.0011 or 0.00000006 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Nimiq has traded 9.9% lower against the US dollar. Nimiq has a total market capitalization of $10.64 million and approximately $94,047.00 worth of Nimiq was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $18,903.21 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1,571.74 or 0.08314650 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0591 or 0.00000313 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $36.12 or 0.00191092 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.10 or 0.00026963 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $55.02 or 0.00291045 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded down 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $146.11 or 0.00772927 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $113.34 or 0.00599589 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00001242 BTC.

COUTION LIVE (CTL) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000981 BTC.

Nimiq Profile

Nimiq (CRYPTO:NIM) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Argon2id

hashing algorithm. Its launch date was June 6th, 2017. Nimiq’s total supply is 10,322,480,739 coins and its circulating supply is 9,755,480,739 coins. The official website for Nimiq is nimiq.com. The Reddit community for Nimiq is /r/Nimiq and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Nimiq is medium.com/nimiq-network. Nimiq’s official Twitter account is @nimiq and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Nimiq is a browser-based blockchain & ecosystem Written in Javascript ES6 designed to make cryptocurrency easier for the end-user. Using WebRTC and WebSocket connections, Nimiq's ecosystem native to the web, allowing users to sync in seconds and to mine directly from the browser. The NIM token was rebranded from the NET and it's the native token that powers the Nimiq Blockchain. Regarding the block reward reduction, it starts with 4965 NIM and is reduced in a curved fashion proportional to the block height and remaining Nimiq supply. The reward remains constant once a certain block height is reached. “

Buying and Selling Nimiq

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Nimiq directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Nimiq should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Nimiq using one of the exchanges listed above.

