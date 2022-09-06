NexGen Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:NXE) Shares Gap Up to $4.19

Shares of NexGen Energy Ltd. (NYSEAMERICAN:NXE – Get Rating) gapped up before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $4.19, but opened at $4.39. NexGen Energy shares last traded at $4.44, with a volume of 193,662 shares trading hands.

NexGen Energy Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 12.68 and a quick ratio of 12.68.

Get NexGen Energy alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On NexGen Energy

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its stake in NexGen Energy by 3.1% during the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 20,132,063 shares of the company’s stock worth $114,115,000 after buying an additional 606,355 shares during the last quarter. L1 Capital Pty Ltd raised its stake in NexGen Energy by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. L1 Capital Pty Ltd now owns 10,254,848 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,812,000 after buying an additional 383,841 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its stake in NexGen Energy by 36.1% during the first quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 9,332,257 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,821,000 after buying an additional 2,473,683 shares during the last quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. bought a new position in NexGen Energy during the second quarter worth $31,916,000. Finally, 1832 Asset Management L.P. raised its stake in NexGen Energy by 3.5% during the first quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 3,976,501 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,242,000 after buying an additional 135,711 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 25.55% of the company’s stock.

About NexGen Energy

NexGen Energy Ltd., an exploration and development stage company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and evaluation and development of uranium properties in Canada. Its principal asset is the Rook I project comprising 32 contiguous mineral claims totaling an area of 35,065 hectares located in the southwestern Athabasca Basin of Saskatchewan.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for NexGen Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NexGen Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.