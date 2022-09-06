NexGen Energy Ltd. (NYSEAMERICAN:NXE) Shares Sold by Azarias Capital Management L.P.

Azarias Capital Management L.P. trimmed its holdings in shares of NexGen Energy Ltd. (NYSEAMERICAN:NXE – Get Rating) by 10.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,193,602 shares of the company’s stock after selling 254,306 shares during the period. NexGen Energy makes up about 10.8% of Azarias Capital Management L.P.’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest position. Azarias Capital Management L.P. owned about 0.46% of NexGen Energy worth $12,416,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new stake in NexGen Energy during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Vontobel Holding Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of NexGen Energy in the 1st quarter valued at $150,000. Affinity Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of NexGen Energy by 4.5% in the 1st quarter. Affinity Wealth Management LLC now owns 547,937 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,436,000 after purchasing an additional 23,352 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its stake in shares of NexGen Energy by 37.4% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,569,707 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,138,000 after purchasing an additional 700,096 shares during the period. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of NexGen Energy by 229.7% in the 1st quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 3,133,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,740,000 after purchasing an additional 2,182,900 shares during the period. 25.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NexGen Energy Stock Performance

Shares of NXE traded up $0.11 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $4.30. The stock had a trading volume of 353,773 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,268,124. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 12.68 and a quick ratio of 12.68. NexGen Energy Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $3.39 and a fifty-two week high of $6.56. The stock has a market cap of $2.06 billion, a P/E ratio of -39.45 and a beta of 1.90.

NexGen Energy Company Profile

NexGen Energy Ltd., an exploration and development stage company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and evaluation and development of uranium properties in Canada. Its principal asset is the Rook I project comprising 32 contiguous mineral claims totaling an area of 35,065 hectares located in the southwestern Athabasca Basin of Saskatchewan.

