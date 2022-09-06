Newell Brands (NASDAQ:NWL) Updates Q3 2022 Earnings Guidance

Newell Brands (NASDAQ:NWL – Get Rating) updated its third quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.46-$0.51 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.53. The company issued revenue guidance of $2.21 billion-$2.32 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $2.52 billion. Newell Brands also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $1.56-$1.70 EPS.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on Newell Brands from $21.00 to $20.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 21st. UBS Group lowered their price target on Newell Brands from $28.00 to $27.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on Newell Brands from $25.00 to $22.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 21st. Barclays lowered their price target on Newell Brands from $20.00 to $19.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Newell Brands from $27.00 to $25.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $23.86.

NASDAQ:NWL traded down $0.44 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $17.08. The company had a trading volume of 3,086,770 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,357,593. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.31 and a beta of 0.76. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $19.87 and its 200-day simple moving average is $21.31. Newell Brands has a 12-month low of $16.99 and a 12-month high of $26.45. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96.

Newell Brands ( NASDAQ:NWL Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Friday, July 29th. The company reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $2.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.54 billion. Newell Brands had a return on equity of 19.96% and a net margin of 6.89%. Newell Brands’s revenue was down 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.56 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Newell Brands will post 1.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 31st will be paid a $0.23 dividend. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 30th. Newell Brands’s dividend payout ratio is presently 54.12%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of NWL. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new stake in Newell Brands in the first quarter valued at $26,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board increased its position in shares of Newell Brands by 711.7% during the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 4,107 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,000 after purchasing an additional 3,601 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd increased its position in shares of Newell Brands by 195.8% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 6,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $148,000 after purchasing an additional 4,567 shares in the last quarter. XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Newell Brands during the first quarter worth about $205,000. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Newell Brands during the second quarter worth about $208,000. 91.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Newell Brands Inc designs, manufactures, sources, and distributes consumer and commercial products worldwide. It operates in five segments: Commercial Solutions, Home Appliances, Home Solutions, Learning and Development, and Outdoor and Recreation. The Commercial Solutions segment provides commercial cleaning and maintenance solutions; closet and garage organization products; hygiene systems and material handling solutions; and home and security, and smoke and carbon monoxide alarms products under the BRK, First Alert, Mapa, Quickie, Rubbermaid, Rubbermaid Commercial Products, and Spontex brands.

