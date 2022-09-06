MTU Aero Engines (ETR:MTX) Given a €260.00 Price Target at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

MTU Aero Engines (ETR:MTX – Get Rating) has been given a €260.00 ($265.31) price target by equities researchers at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note issued on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 51.96% from the company’s previous close.

Several other brokerages have also commented on MTX. Warburg Research set a €182.00 ($185.71) price objective on MTU Aero Engines in a report on Monday, August 1st. Barclays set a €239.00 ($243.88) price objective on MTU Aero Engines in a report on Wednesday, July 13th. UBS Group set a €232.00 ($236.73) price objective on MTU Aero Engines in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €232.00 ($236.73) target price on MTU Aero Engines in a research report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a €230.00 ($234.69) target price on MTU Aero Engines in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th.

MTU Aero Engines Stock Performance

Shares of MTX traded down €2.95 ($3.01) during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting €171.10 ($174.59). The stock had a trading volume of 79,180 shares, compared to its average volume of 178,994. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 57.21, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 0.92. MTU Aero Engines has a 12 month low of €159.40 ($162.65) and a 12 month high of €221.10 ($225.61). The firm has a market capitalization of $9.12 billion and a PE ratio of 38.62. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of €183.80 and a 200 day moving average price of €190.12.

About MTU Aero Engines

MTU Aero Engines AG, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, markets, and maintains commercial and military engines, and aero derivative industrial gas turbines in Germany, other European countries, North America, Asia, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Commercial and Military Engine Business; and Commercial Maintenance Business.

