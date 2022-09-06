Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI) Shares Bought by Te Ahumairangi Investment Management Ltd

Te Ahumairangi Investment Management Ltd raised its position in Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI – Get Rating) by 10.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 37,663 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,660 shares during the period. Motorola Solutions makes up 1.2% of Te Ahumairangi Investment Management Ltd’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest holding. Te Ahumairangi Investment Management Ltd’s holdings in Motorola Solutions were worth $9,122,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Motorola Solutions in the 4th quarter valued at about $437,475,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Motorola Solutions by 4.5% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,324,480 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $3,891,960,000 after purchasing an additional 616,253 shares in the last quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Motorola Solutions by 58.8% in the 1st quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC now owns 963,784 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $234,185,000 after purchasing an additional 356,891 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors increased its holdings in shares of Motorola Solutions by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 10,153,849 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,758,801,000 after purchasing an additional 268,934 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Motorola Solutions by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,436,180 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,026,120,000 after purchasing an additional 234,410 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.96% of the company’s stock.

Get Motorola Solutions alerts:

Motorola Solutions Price Performance

MSI stock traded down $1.68 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $242.09. 17,257 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 642,245. The company has a market capitalization of $40.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.18, a PEG ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 0.91. Motorola Solutions, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $195.18 and a fifty-two week high of $273.65. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $231.58 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $224.51.

Motorola Solutions Announces Dividend

Motorola Solutions ( NYSE:MSI Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The communications equipment provider reported $2.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.87 by $0.20. Motorola Solutions had a net margin of 14.22% and a negative return on equity of 571.78%. The firm had revenue of $2.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.06 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.94 earnings per share. Motorola Solutions’s revenue was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Motorola Solutions, Inc. will post 9.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 15th will be given a dividend of $0.79 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 14th. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.31%. Motorola Solutions’s payout ratio is currently 45.60%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on MSI. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of Motorola Solutions to $301.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Motorola Solutions to $305.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Cowen raised their target price on shares of Motorola Solutions to $311.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Motorola Solutions from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $240.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, May 23rd. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Motorola Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $287.11.

Insider Transactions at Motorola Solutions

In other news, CEO Gregory Q. Brown sold 69,229 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $255.80, for a total transaction of $17,708,778.20. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 70,308 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,984,786.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CEO Gregory Q. Brown sold 10,802 shares of Motorola Solutions stock in a transaction on Friday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $254.29, for a total value of $2,746,840.58. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 70,308 shares in the company, valued at $17,878,621.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Gregory Q. Brown sold 69,229 shares of Motorola Solutions stock in a transaction on Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $255.80, for a total transaction of $17,708,778.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 70,308 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,984,786.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 192,633 shares of company stock valued at $49,086,646. Corporate insiders own 1.85% of the company’s stock.

About Motorola Solutions

(Get Rating)

Motorola Solutions, Inc provides mission critical communications and analytics in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Products and Systems Integration, and Software and Services. The Products and Systems Integration segment offers a portfolio of infrastructure, devices, accessories, and video security devices and infrastructure, as well as the implementation, and integration of systems, devices, software, and applications for government, public safety, and commercial customers who operate private communications networks and video security solutions, as well as manage a mobile workforce.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MSI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Motorola Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Motorola Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.