Morphic (NASDAQ:MORF) Now Covered by Analysts at Stifel Nicolaus

Equities research analysts at Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of Morphic (NASDAQ:MORF – Get Rating) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating on the stock.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. SVB Leerink began coverage on shares of Morphic in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $45.00 target price on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of Morphic from $79.00 to $77.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $83.00 target price on shares of Morphic in a research note on Friday, August 5th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of Morphic from $76.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $67.83.

Get Morphic alerts:

Morphic Stock Performance

Shares of MORF stock traded down $0.70 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $27.63. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 31,039 shares, compared to its average volume of 302,555. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $26.94 and its two-hundred day moving average is $30.89. Morphic has a 1-year low of $19.23 and a 1-year high of $68.75. The company has a market cap of $1.06 billion, a P/E ratio of -19.32 and a beta of 1.46.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Morphic

Morphic Company Profile

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Morphic during the second quarter worth $28,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd boosted its position in Morphic by 983.3% during the fourth quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 715 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 649 shares during the period. UBS Group AG bought a new position in Morphic during the first quarter worth $54,000. Group One Trading L.P. bought a new position in Morphic during the first quarter worth $56,000. Finally, Virtus ETF Advisers LLC boosted its position in Morphic by 43.9% during the second quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC now owns 5,027 shares of the company’s stock worth $109,000 after purchasing an additional 1,534 shares during the period. 81.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

(Get Rating)

Morphic Holding, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops oral small-molecule integrin therapeutics for the treatment of autoimmune, cardiovascular, metabolic diseases, as well as fibrosis and cancer. Its lead product candidates are MORF-057, an a4ß7-specific integrin inhibitor affecting inflammation that is in Phase 1 clinical trial for the treatment of inflammatory bowel disease; and preclinical trial to treat idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis and fibrosis diseases.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Morphic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Morphic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.