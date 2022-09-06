Morphic (NASDAQ:MORF) Now Covered by Analysts at Stifel Nicolaus

Equities research analysts at Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of Morphic (NASDAQ:MORFGet Rating) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating on the stock.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. SVB Leerink began coverage on shares of Morphic in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $45.00 target price on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of Morphic from $79.00 to $77.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $83.00 target price on shares of Morphic in a research note on Friday, August 5th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of Morphic from $76.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $67.83.

Morphic Stock Performance

Shares of MORF stock traded down $0.70 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $27.63. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 31,039 shares, compared to its average volume of 302,555. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $26.94 and its two-hundred day moving average is $30.89. Morphic has a 1-year low of $19.23 and a 1-year high of $68.75. The company has a market cap of $1.06 billion, a P/E ratio of -19.32 and a beta of 1.46.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Morphic

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Morphic during the second quarter worth $28,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd boosted its position in Morphic by 983.3% during the fourth quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 715 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 649 shares during the period. UBS Group AG bought a new position in Morphic during the first quarter worth $54,000. Group One Trading L.P. bought a new position in Morphic during the first quarter worth $56,000. Finally, Virtus ETF Advisers LLC boosted its position in Morphic by 43.9% during the second quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC now owns 5,027 shares of the company’s stock worth $109,000 after purchasing an additional 1,534 shares during the period. 81.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Morphic Company Profile



Morphic Holding, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops oral small-molecule integrin therapeutics for the treatment of autoimmune, cardiovascular, metabolic diseases, as well as fibrosis and cancer. Its lead product candidates are MORF-057, an a4ß7-specific integrin inhibitor affecting inflammation that is in Phase 1 clinical trial for the treatment of inflammatory bowel disease; and preclinical trial to treat idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis and fibrosis diseases.

Analyst Recommendations for Morphic (NASDAQ:MORF)

