Moonriver (MOVR) Price Tops $12.25 on Exchanges

Moonriver (MOVR) traded down 3% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 13:00 PM ET on September 6th. In the last week, Moonriver has traded up 0.7% against the US dollar. One Moonriver coin can currently be purchased for approximately $12.25 or 0.00063558 BTC on popular exchanges. Moonriver has a market capitalization of $64.40 million and approximately $4.76 million worth of Moonriver was traded on exchanges in the last day.
Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:
- Tarality (TARAL) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.
- The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005189 BTC.
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded down 49.3% against the dollar and now trades at $157.77 or 0.00798951 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00002511 BTC.
- XRP (XRP) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00001700 BTC.
- Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $165.32 or 0.00857855 BTC.
- Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.
- Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.08 or 0.00015961 BTC.
Moonriver Coin Profile
Moonriver’s total supply is 10,457,624 coins and its circulating supply is 5,258,109 coins. Moonriver’s official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Moonriver is https://reddit.com/r/moonbeam and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.
Moonriver Coin Trading
