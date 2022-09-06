Monetha Price Reaches $0.0082 on Major Exchanges (MTH)

Monetha (MTH) traded down 0.2% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on September 6th. Monetha has a total market cap of $3.28 million and approximately $358,189.00 worth of Monetha was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Monetha has traded up 6.6% against the dollar. One Monetha coin can currently be bought for $0.0082 or 0.00000043 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

About Monetha

Monetha is a coin. It launched on August 31st, 2017. Monetha’s total supply is 402,400,000 coins. Monetha’s official Twitter account is @Monetha_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Monetha is www.monetha.io. The Reddit community for Monetha is /r/Monetha and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Monetha is medium.com/@monetha.

Buying and Selling Monetha

According to CryptoCompare, “Monetha is a decentralized payment solution built on the Ethereum network. The Monetha solution leverages smart contract technology to provide a decentralized trust and reputation system in which sellers ratings are attatched to their respective transactions. The solution also enables merchants to accept ETH and Ethereum-based tokens which can be exchanged automatically into fiat currency MTH is an Ethereum-based token that is used to pay for goods on Monetha. The value of the MTH token is based on its underlying assets, properties and/or associated rights. Monetha tokens also represent percentage share of revenue of Monetha project. “

