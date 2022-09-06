Mohawk Industries (NYSE:MHK) Sets New 52-Week Low at $106.41

Mohawk Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MHK – Get Rating)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $106.41 and last traded at $108.15, with a volume of 5348 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $108.85.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on MHK shares. Barclays dropped their price objective on Mohawk Industries to $127.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. StockNews.com upgraded Mohawk Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 30th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on Mohawk Industries from $160.00 to $140.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Mohawk Industries from $156.00 to $129.00 in a research report on Friday, July 15th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on Mohawk Industries from $150.00 to $140.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Mohawk Industries has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $144.21.

The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $124.03 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $131.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 1.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.30, a PEG ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.28.

Mohawk Industries ( NYSE:MHK Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The company reported $4.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.29 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $3.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.15 billion. Mohawk Industries had a return on equity of 11.71% and a net margin of 8.39%. The business’s revenue was up 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $4.45 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Mohawk Industries, Inc. will post 14.49 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Suzanne L. Helen sold 6,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.30, for a total value of $707,490.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 25,953 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,914,521.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 17.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Metis Global Partners LLC raised its stake in Mohawk Industries by 17.6% during the 1st quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC now owns 2,543 shares of the company’s stock valued at $316,000 after buying an additional 381 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in Mohawk Industries by 67.5% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 72,131 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,959,000 after buying an additional 29,059 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank increased its position in Mohawk Industries by 3.0% in the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 7,507 shares of the company’s stock worth $968,000 after buying an additional 220 shares in the last quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd increased its position in Mohawk Industries by 18.6% in the first quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 10,519 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,306,000 after buying an additional 1,651 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Founders Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Mohawk Industries in the first quarter worth about $1,676,000. 75.99% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Mohawk Industries, Inc designs, manufactures, sources, distributes, and markets flooring products for remodeling and new constructions of residential and commercial spaces in the United States, Europe, Russia, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Global Ceramic, Flooring North America (Flooring NA), and Flooring Rest of the World (Flooring ROW).

