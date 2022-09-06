Mint Club Trading Down 3.9% Over Last 7 Days (MINT)

Mint Club (MINT) traded up 0.4% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on September 6th. During the last week, Mint Club has traded down 3.9% against the US dollar. One Mint Club coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Mint Club has a market capitalization of $4.10 million and $518,384.00 worth of Mint Club was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Uniswap (UNI) traded down 9.4% against the dollar and now trades at $5.87 or 0.00030955 BTC.

Zebec Protocol (ZBC) traded down 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0130 or 0.00000069 BTC.

Peony (PNY) traded 9.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0151 or 0.00000080 BTC.

GreenCoin.AI (GRC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0018 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Public Mint (MINT) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0182 or 0.00000096 BTC.

MM Optimizer (MMO) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004647 BTC.

Doctors Coin (DRS) traded 17.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0017 or 0.00000009 BTC.

MM Optimizer (Cronos) (MMO) traded 7.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00003161 BTC.

Notional Finance (NOTE) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00001347 BTC.

Parachute (PAR) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000003 BTC.

About Mint Club

Mint Club is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Mint Club’s total supply is 1,149,363,840,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,041,314,412,631 coins. Mint Club’s official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Mintcoin is a community owned and operated pure PoS coin. Send your coins to your wallet and earn high yielding interest for saving your coins while securing the Mintcoin network. There is no coin cap, in order to replace lost coins and provide sustainable global scalability. The coin now runs 100% POS (proof-of-stake) to secure the network. After the year 2016, Stakers aka Minters will receive a fixed 5% APR (annual percentage rate) indefinitely, as a reward for securing the network. “

