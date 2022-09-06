Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. Trims Stake in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. reduced its stake in shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Get Rating) by 11.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,397 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 173 shares during the quarter. Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC.’s holdings in Chevron were worth $227,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of CVX. Secure Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Chevron by 15.7% during the 1st quarter. Secure Asset Management LLC now owns 4,382 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $713,000 after acquiring an additional 593 shares in the last quarter. Guinness Atkinson Asset Management Inc raised its holdings in shares of Chevron by 26.4% in the first quarter. Guinness Atkinson Asset Management Inc now owns 6,346 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,033,000 after buying an additional 1,326 shares during the last quarter. ACT Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Chevron by 3.0% in the first quarter. ACT Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,781 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $778,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the period. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Chevron by 4.9% during the first quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 78,544 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $12,789,000 after acquiring an additional 3,681 shares during the period. Finally, Smithbridge Asset Management Inc. DE increased its holdings in Chevron by 2.4% in the first quarter. Smithbridge Asset Management Inc. DE now owns 12,278 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,999,000 after buying an additional 290 shares in the last quarter. 69.30% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, Director Wanda M. Austin sold 11,432 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.45, for a total transaction of $1,845,696.40. Following the sale, the director now owns 3,560 shares in the company, valued at $574,762. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Chevron news, Director Wanda M. Austin sold 11,432 shares of Chevron stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $161.45, for a total value of $1,845,696.40. Following the transaction, the director now owns 3,560 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $574,762. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP James William Johnson sold 85,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.01, for a total transaction of $13,990,053.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 141,732 shares of company stock worth $23,024,499 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have commented on CVX. HSBC raised shares of Chevron from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $183.00 to $167.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $202.00 target price on shares of Chevron in a research report on Thursday, August 11th. Cowen raised their target price on shares of Chevron from $119.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 15th. Societe Generale raised shares of Chevron from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their price objective on Chevron from $213.00 to $189.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $169.15.

Shares of NYSE:CVX traded down $1.18 on Tuesday, hitting $156.67. 146,027 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,037,817. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $151.11 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $158.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $307.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.53, a PEG ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.31. Chevron Co. has a one year low of $93.31 and a one year high of $182.40.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 29th. The oil and gas company reported $5.82 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.66 by $1.16. The company had revenue of $68.76 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $57.69 billion. Chevron had a return on equity of 19.73% and a net margin of 13.45%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 82.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.71 EPS. Research analysts expect that Chevron Co. will post 18.29 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 12th. Investors of record on Friday, August 19th will be given a $1.42 dividend. This represents a $5.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 18th. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 37.89%.

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in integrated energy and chemicals operations worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as operates a gas-to-liquids plant.

