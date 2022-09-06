Midwich Group (LON:MIDW) Now Covered by Analysts at Berenberg Bank

Equities research analysts at Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on shares of Midwich Group (LON:MIDW – Get Rating) in a report released on Tuesday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating and a GBX 780 ($9.42) price target on the stock. Berenberg Bank’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 47.17% from the company’s current price.

Shares of LON MIDW traded up GBX 3 ($0.04) during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching GBX 530 ($6.40). 694,685 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 113,623. Midwich Group has a 52 week low of GBX 440 ($5.32) and a 52 week high of GBX 839.20 ($10.14). The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 82.57. The stock has a market capitalization of £471.06 million and a PE ratio of 3,785.71. The company’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 554.26 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 582.24.

Midwich Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the distribution of audio visual (AV) solutions to the trade customers in the United Kingdom, Ireland, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Asia Pacific, and North America. Its products support various AV categories, such as displays, projectors, broadcast, audio, video, and digital signage, as well as lighting and unified communications.

