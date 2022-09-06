Midwich Group (LON:MIDW) Now Covered by Analysts at Berenberg Bank

Equities research analysts at Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on shares of Midwich Group (LON:MIDW – Get Rating) in a report released on Tuesday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating and a GBX 780 ($9.42) price target on the stock. Berenberg Bank’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 47.17% from the company’s current price.
Midwich Group Price Performance
Shares of LON MIDW traded up GBX 3 ($0.04) during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching GBX 530 ($6.40). 694,685 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 113,623. Midwich Group has a 52 week low of GBX 440 ($5.32) and a 52 week high of GBX 839.20 ($10.14). The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 82.57. The stock has a market capitalization of £471.06 million and a PE ratio of 3,785.71. The company’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 554.26 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 582.24.
Midwich Group Company Profile
