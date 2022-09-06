Manchester United (NYSE:MANU) Trading 5.4% Higher

Manchester United plc (NYSE:MANU – Get Rating)’s stock price traded up 5.4% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $14.29 and last traded at $14.20. 17,088 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 1,047,823 shares. The stock had previously closed at $13.47.

Manchester United Stock Performance

The company has a market cap of $779.71 million, a PE ratio of -11.32 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a current ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.31. The business has a fifty day moving average of $11.84 and a 200-day moving average of $12.69.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Ariel Investments LLC grew its holdings in shares of Manchester United by 12.4% during the 1st quarter. Ariel Investments LLC now owns 12,289,486 shares of the company’s stock worth $177,829,000 after acquiring an additional 1,355,427 shares during the period. Lindsell Train Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Manchester United by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. Lindsell Train Ltd now owns 10,792,676 shares of the company’s stock worth $120,122,000 after acquiring an additional 196,500 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its holdings in shares of Manchester United by 14.6% during the 2nd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 3,732,415 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,504,000 after acquiring an additional 476,187 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Manchester United by 26.3% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,869,363 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,520,000 after acquiring an additional 597,906 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Manchester United by 157.4% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,237,950 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,766,000 after acquiring an additional 757,060 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.52% of the company’s stock.

About Manchester United

Manchester United plc, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates a professional sports team in the United Kingdom. The company operates Manchester United Football Club, a professional football club. It develops marketing and sponsorship relationships with international and regional companies to leverage its brand.

