Magellan Asset Management Ltd Has $2.44 Million Position in MGE Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGEE)

Magellan Asset Management Ltd reduced its stake in MGE Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGEE – Get Rating) by 10.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 30,580 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 3,543 shares during the quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd owned approximately 0.08% of MGE Energy worth $2,440,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MGEE. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in MGE Energy by 18.9% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,172,040 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $93,069,000 after purchasing an additional 186,113 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of MGE Energy by 211.6% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 80,757 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $6,642,000 after buying an additional 54,844 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of MGE Energy by 4.5% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 642,371 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $52,835,000 after buying an additional 27,762 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in shares of MGE Energy by 107.5% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 44,222 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,637,000 after buying an additional 22,912 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of MGE Energy by 1.7% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 744,846 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $59,431,000 after buying an additional 12,427 shares during the last quarter. 50.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on MGE Energy from $72.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 23rd.

Shares of MGEE traded up $0.77 on Tuesday, reaching $78.03. 827 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 78,484. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 1.21. MGE Energy, Inc. has a 12 month low of $69.23 and a 12 month high of $86.27. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $79.80 and its 200-day moving average price is $78.77.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 1st will be given a dividend of $0.4075 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 31st. This is a boost from MGE Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. This represents a $1.63 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.09%. MGE Energy’s payout ratio is currently 56.60%.

MGE Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a public utility holding company primarily in Wisconsin. It operates through Regulated Electric Utility Operations; Regulated Gas Utility Operations; Nonregulated Energy Operations; Transmission Investments; and All Other. The company generates, purchases, and distributes electricity; owns or leases electric generation facilities located in Wisconsin and Iowa; and plans, constructs, operates, maintains, and expands transmission facilities to provide transmission services.

